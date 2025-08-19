MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Door Engineering is proud to announce the launch of the FF70 Hurricane Door, a revolutionary four-fold door system engineered specifically for the most demanding environments. Designed and rigorously tested to meet the stringent requirements of the Florida Building Code, the FF70 is approved for High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) up to 65 pounds per square foot (psf), accommodating sizes up to 16-foot x 16-foot.



Image caption: Door Engineering Introduces FF70 Hurricane Door Certified for Zones Up to 65 PSF.

This door system exemplifies strength, durability, and exceptional performance, making it an ideal solution for critical infrastructure, fire stations, public works facilities, and other applications where safety and reliability are paramount.

The FF70’s advanced engineering ensures it withstands the harshest storm conditions, providing peace of mind and long-lasting protection in the face of hurricanes. Its innovative four-fold design not only offers superior structural integrity but also facilitates efficient operation and space-saving functionality—essential features for facilities that demand both security and practicality.

“At Door Engineering, we understand the importance of safeguarding your assets and personnel,” said Kevin Landgraff, Director of Growth and Product Development at Door Engineering. “The FF70 door is designed with the most critical environments in mind, ensuring that our clients can trust in the strength and reliability of our products during severe weather events.”

As communities along coastal areas face an increasing frequency of hurricanes, the need for reliable and durable construction solutions becomes ever more critical. The FF70 Hurricane Door stands as a testament to Door Engineering’s commitment to innovation and safety in the face of nature’s most formidable challenges.

For more extreme weather environments, Door Engineering’s Four-Fold 701 is engineered to withstand higher windloads. This door has been rigorously tested and approved for High Velocity Hurricane Zones, withstanding pressures up to 120 psf.

For more information about the FF70 or FF701Hurricane Doors or to request a quote, please visit https://www.doorengineering.com/products/ff70.

About Door Engineering:

Door Engineering and Manufacturing has been providing customized industrial, commercial, aviation and specialty door solutions for 50 years. Our experienced team will ensure superior engineering and design as well as quick and seamless installation.

Door Engineering allows architects immense design flexibility by offering both customized and pre-engineered door system options, along with a variety of aesthetically pleasing fabrication and finishing alternatives. Door Engineering’s door systems are not only built for long-lasting durability, but also for low maintenance, speed and safety.

For further information, please view our website contacts list for a sales rep in your region. Door Engineering | Sales Representatives: https://www.doorengineering.com/contact-section/installers-dealers-reps.

