ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting home buyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that it selected Sylvia Alvarez, founder and executive director of Housing and Education Alliance (HEA), as the winner of its 2023 Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award.



Caption: Housing and Education Alliance Founder and Executive Director Sylvia Alvarez.

Now in its sixth year, the Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award recognizes an individual or organization that has exhibited a steadfast commitment to expanding access to affordable homeownership. DPR created the award program in memory of one of its first employees, Beverly Faull, for her wholehearted dedication to the company’s mission to improve access to homebuyer assistance programs.

Long-time housing advocate and HUD-certified Housing Counselor Alvarez founded HEA in 2002 to serve residents of Tampa Bay, Fla. HEA has delivered more than $126 million in down payment assistance to low- and moderate-income (LMI) families in support of 12,000+ home purchases. The non-profit has received many awards including the coveted “NonProfit of the Year” through PBS’s national program the Be More Awards.

Alvarez is a highly respected housing advocate and has worked with the U.S. Treasury, HUD, the Department of Agriculture and has been invited to the White House six times to consult on housing issues. She is the co-author of The American Nightmare: Strategies for Preventing, Surviving and Overcoming Foreclosure, which chronicles both the judicial and non-judicial processes, phases, options and consequences of foreclosure and how homeowners can rebuild their credit to purchase a home again. Alvarez has become an advocate and voice for homeless families and is frequently interviewed in local and national media on housing issues.

”We have been a proud partner and admirer of HEA for many years and look toward a brighter future in working together to help even more Tampa families become homeowners,” said DPR CEO Rob Chrane. “I see a lot of Beverly [Faull] in Sylvia’s determination and leadership style. We are thrilled to recognize her in Beverley’s memory.”

“I am honored DPR has recognized our efforts to help more than 55,000 Tampa Bay residents secure affordable housing. Our team has been passionate about this issue for more than two decades and continues to help LMI renters in Tampa make the move to homeownership to start to create generational wealth,” Alvarez said. “We will continue to work hard to help every deserving applicant have a place to call home.”

In recognition of Alvarez’s achievements, DPR will make a $5,000 donation to HEA.

To learn more about HEA, visit https://www.heausa.org/.

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,200 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents.

For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

X/Twitter: @DwnPmtResource #downpaymentassistance

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0205-s2p-sylvia-with-award-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Housing and Education Alliance Founder and Executive Director Sylvia Alvarez.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Johnna Szegda

Depth for Down Payment Resource

404.798.1155

johnna@depthpr.com

News Source: Down Payment Resource