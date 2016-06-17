LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 17, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DP Entertainment announces actor Brian White (“Scandal,” “Chicago Fire”) will host a night of dancing and entertainment with professionals from around the country, June 24.



BET is rolling out the red carpet in a big way during the BET Awards weekend. The “BET Experience at L.A. Live” will bring together thousands of music lovers for a four-day, jam-packed entertainment fest that will feature some of the world’s best music performers.

There will also be a FREE Fan Fest, featuring the BET and Centric pavilions, Celebrity Basketball Game, comedy, seminars and the hottest industry parties. It’s a weekend you don’t want to miss.

Date: Friday June 24, 2016; 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Location: The Belasco Theater – 1050 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Co Host: Nikida (Distinct Diamond) Lulu Suga, Damon Bailey, Natalie Bryant, Keisha Bonner, Z’Da Productions,Brenda Redwine / The 1st Ladies, Dale Berry, Dezi Lew, Kevin Dee, Sonya B., Hair By Sonya B., Crystal Joyner, Giorgio Washington.

Celebrity: Red Carpet walk 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Music by: DJ Wen.

Admission:

– First 100 Tickets Only $20.

– $30 General | $45 VIP

– Bottles Only $350.

Click Link for Tickets or Tables:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-city-of-angels-bet-experience-weekend-after-party-tickets-21492545783

* Editorial Note: This event is in no way affiliated with BET.

News Source: DP Entertainment