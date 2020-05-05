BRICK, N.J., May 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Kawa, a local chiropractor serving his community for the last 29 years, would like to announce that his office, Discover Chiropractic, has recently incorporated the use of the Sigma G2 computerized spinal analysis and adjusting instrument.



Spine related pain conditions continue to be some of the costliest conditions in the U.S. In fact, according to a Journal of the American Medical Association report, low back and neck pain are the 3rd most costly conditions resulting in almost $90 billion in healthcare expenditures.

Dr. Kawa, one of Brick’s top rated chiropractors, believes that this instrument is essential to the function-based chiropractic approach. Discover Chiropractic is not only dedicated to making their patients feel great, but also getting to the source of your condition. The Sigma G2 will play a big role in correcting spinal disfunction.

The Sigma G2 is an adjustment instrument that percusses through various points in the body and alerts your natural response systems to disfunction in that area. Your body can react and begin to correct any misalignment or malfunction in that targeted area.

According to Dr. Christopher Kawa, a chiropractor in Brick, N.J. for 29 years, “The reason chiropractic is so effective is that before patients are given exercises and stretches, chiropractors work to ensure that all the joints in their patient’s spines are moving correctly. This is something that physical therapists are not trained to do.”

In fact, says Dr. Kawa, “Chiropractors are experts in restoring proper motion patterns in the spine ‘first,’ so that the nervous system can then change the way it’s ‘holding’ the body in alignment. This is crucial to long-term healing and thus reducing costs of care. The revolutionary Sigma G2 is here to help treat the people of Brick.”

About Discover Chiropractic:

About Discover Chiropractic:

Dr. Kawa founded Discover Chiropractic in 1992 right in the heart of his hometown Brick, New Jersey. Dr. Kawa and his team have been providing patients with careful and precise treatment and their core philosophy is to help people live happier and healthier lives.

