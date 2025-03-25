PORT ORANGE, Fla., March 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Marco N. Barusco, a pioneer in hair restoration surgery and renowned educator, has been appointed Vice President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS). This prestigious role reflects his decades-long commitment to advancing cosmetic surgery standards, particularly within hair restoration.



Image caption: Dr. Marco N. Barusco.

Since founding Tempus Hair Restoration in Port Orange, Florida, Dr. Barusco has provided innovative solutions for those suffering from hair loss. His leadership in the field earned him a position on the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), being a Diplomate since 2001 and their President in 2017, establishing rigorous training and certification standards.

A passionate advocate for patient safety, Dr. Barusco has been instrumental in elevating the recognition of hair restoration as a specialized field within cosmetic surgery. He continues to warn against the dangers of unqualified individuals performing hair restoration procedures, which often leads to harmful outcomes. His leadership within organizations like the ABHRS, AACS, and the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) has significantly improved physician education, patient safety and surgical care standards.

In his role as AACS Vice President, Dr. Barusco will lead initiatives to enhance training, certification, and patient safety. Additionally, he will serve as Program Chair for the 2026 AACS Annual Scientific Meeting in Tampa, Florida. His vision includes introducing workshops on Artificial Intelligence and Regenerative Medicine and promoting hands-on learning with video-based demonstrations.

Beyond his clinical contributions, Dr. Barusco is a Section Editor for the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery and Assistant Professor of Surgery at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, where he mentors future physicians. His ongoing efforts have earned him recognition as a leading figure in the cosmetic surgery and hair restoration fields.

“I am honored to serve as Vice President of the AACS and to continue advocating for patient safety and the recognition of hair restoration as a specialized field,” said Dr. Barusco. “My mission is to ensure patients receive the highest quality care from well trained professionals.”

About Dr. Marco N. Barusco

Dr. Marco N. Barusco is a board-certified hair restoration surgeon and founder of Tempus Hair Restoration. A former President of the ABHRS and a Fellow of the ISHRS, Dr. Barusco has dedicated over two decades to advancing the field of hair restoration through clinical practice, advocacy, and education.

About the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)

The AACS is a leading organization dedicated to advancing cosmetic surgery through education, research, and the highest standards of patient care. The academy ensures cosmetic procedures are performed by qualified professionals through its extensive training and certification programs

To learn more about Dr. Barusco and Tempus Hair Restoration, visit https://hairdoctorflorida.com/.

To schedule an interview, call 407-223-0359 or email info@tempushair.com.

IMAGE link for media: https://hairdoctorflorida.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/dr-marco-barusco-square.jpg

