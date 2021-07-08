ANAHEIM, Calif., July 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Authors Mike Davis AND TL Banks would like to announce their new book “Drunk Talk” (ISBN: 979-8675709625). “Drunk Talk” is a one-of-a-kind book with something for everyone and will have you laughing hysterically as you are forced to question what you believe to be true.

Included are 48 short discussions about different aspects of life with a twist of humor, your drunken fortune, and unique quotes to keep you focused.

Published by Club Lighthouse Publishing in 2020, “Drunk Talk” is a collaboration project with a variety of diverse topics for anybody to enjoy. Our goal as authors is to offer readers a brand new perspective and insight all the while being entertained.

Written in Las Vegas, Nevada, which helped inspire the title, “Drunk Talk” holds true to its name, as there was no shortage of alcohol consumption during production of the book.

“’Drunk Talk’” was inspired by the love of science, psychology, humor, truth and of course booze,” says co-author Mike Davis.

About the Authors:

Mike Davis enjoys writing, playing basketball, and having a cold brew with a good meal. Although Harvard or Stanford was not in the cards, Mike did receive his GED. Mike is a full-time writer who enjoys writing about a variety of different subjects, Mike has done a lot of traveling over the years, his favorite places to visit are Las Vegas, and spending time at the beach.

TL Banks is a poet and author originally from Indianapolis Indiana, lover of words, expressions, and creativity. Mother of one, member of the Ohio poetry association, member of the California writers club, winner of the Barry Wright Scholarship for poetry and consummate Dorothy Parker, Nikki Giovanni, and Whiskey on the rocks fan girl.

Learn more: https://clublighthousepublishing.com/productPage/Details/528

Available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FP7SR2Z

Mike Davis

Tgm567@aol.com

(909) 319-2171

*BOOK jacket (front/back) image for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0708s2p-drunk-talk-300dpi.jpg

