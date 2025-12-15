ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Curbell Plastics, Inc. has been named the authorized distributor of DuPont™ Vespel® Shapes for the Midwest. This expansion adds 11 states in the central and southern United States to Curbell’s previous territory that included 19 states in the Western U.S.



Image caption: Curbell Plastics, Inc.

Vespel® polyimide shapes are used for critical components in the aerospace, semiconductor, military, industrial equipment, and scientific instrumentation industries, where precision, reliability, and performance are essential.

Curbell’s expanded territory for Vespel® distribution includes Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The company will now stock Vespel® at its Chicago area location in Pleasant Prairie, WI, while the Western Region continues to be serviced from the Phoenix, AZ stocking location.

As an authorized distributor, Curbell provides customers with authentic DuPont™ Vespel® materials backed by certification and traceability documentation, along with support from a highly skilled team of technical experts for application support.

Learn more: https://www.curbellplastics.com/materials/plastics/dupont-vespel-polyimide/

About Curbell Plastics, Inc.

Founded in 1942, Curbell Plastics is a leading U.S. supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and high-performance materials, known for its customer-focused approach. The company provides performance plastics and related materials—including films, adhesives, sealants, tapes, prototyping and tooling materials, and fabricated parts—to businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies.

Curbell’s nationwide team of material experts helps customers solve complex engineering and application challenges, delivering reliable solutions. A privately held subsidiary of Curbell, Inc., the company operates 22 locations across the U.S., holds ISO 9001 certification across multiple facilities, maintains ITAR and EAR compliance companywide, and has AS9100D certification at its Arlington, TX facility, supporting aerospace and defense industries. For more information, visit https://www.curbellplastics.com/.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

