REDDING, Conn., Feb. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Burroughs Media has developed a dynamic new tool for social media managers and individuals posting on Facebook, the Ultimate Poster for Facebook, a Chrome browser extension. It posts to up to 20 groups in one click! This extension has grown quickly with currently over 10,000 users.

It is used to inform your Facebook Community about anything. Some of our customers are restaurants that want to promote a special event, creative people who want their friends to know about their latest project, musicians that want to quickly get the word out about where they are playing and sports enthusiasts who want to communicate to their Facebook sports groups. The applications for this extension are almost limitless.

Some of its special functions are the capability to create different categories of Facebook group URLs to post to which you can go back and edit or delete. You can also include links to a video or image which will show up as such in your posts. While it’s automatically posting in the background a user can do other work on their computer or elsewhere, saving them valuable time.

“Keeping up with your Facebook involvement takes a lot of time. Being your own social media manager is so important to day to get the word out about whatever you do or want to promote. This is a fun and powerful tool even for those who just want to share personal messages, photos or videos,” said Trace Burroughs, Owner of Burroughs Media.

If you want to try it out you can do so for two weeks without a credit card.

This tool is easy to use and has a simple four-page guide that explains everything about it, which you can download here for free (PDF): http://burroughsmedia.com/Poster_Guide.pdf

You can get the free trial with no credit card here https://burroughsmedia.com/poster_for_facebook/

Explainer video on YouTube is here: https://youtu.be/WxP6e4idC9E

If you would like more information about the Poster for Facebook call Trace Burroughs at 203-664-1086 EST or email at burroughsmedia@gmail.com

