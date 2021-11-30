SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professionals Guild (https://PGuild.com) announces an Elegant East Bay New Year’s Eve Party for singles and couples at the San Ramon Marriott Hotel, Dec. 31, 2021.



PHOTO CAPTION: Big Balloon Drop, East Bay New Year’s Eve Party.

This East Bay New Year’s Eve party includes a live band, Top Secret Variety Dance Band, in the Bishop Ranch Grand Ballroom, as well as DJ Dancing with Mike Westerman in the Contra Costa Ballroom, where attendees can dance to their favorites.

VIP reserved seating and General Admission tickets are available. The party has multiple dance floors, and balloon decorations.

New Year’s Eve Tickets may be purchased at: https://bestnewyears.eventbrite.com/?aff=s2p

“The Marriott is offering a wonderful deal for deluxe rooms on New Year’s Eve,” said Phil Seyer, Director of Professionals Guild. A deluxe room is $129; a room and breakfast for two, $171. To get that rate for hotel rooms, one may book online via https://PGuild.com.

Room reservations can be booked online via PGuild.com by 12/30; after that one must call the Marriott at 800-228-9290 and ask for the New Year’s Eve Party room block for 12/31/21. To get breakfast included, tell the Marriott agent the keyword “break” (short for breakfast).

New Year’s Eve Party tickets need to be purchased separately from hotel rooms.

Casino Gaming is also included with party tickets. Please note that casino gaming is not gambling. There is no charge to play, and no money can be lost, but $100’s in prizes are offered.

In addition, party attendees get two free drinks, a big balloon drop at midnight and a champagne toast followed by continued mingling and dancing.

A professional photographer is available to capture memories. A diverse mix of adults 18+ attends this event. Most are in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s — some younger, some older. Dress code: semi-formal to formal.

VIDEO (YouTube) “East Bay New Year’s Eve Party at San Ramon Marriott”: https://youtu.be/RA4qGwgkkmU

As per Contra Costa County’s current regulations, be sure to bring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid Test within the past 3 days of New Year’s. Also, bring a mask and wear a mask except when eating or drinking.

