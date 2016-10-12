WILLIAMSON, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — East Coast Hot Rod, a family oriented producer of car shows and car enthusiasts gatherings, today announced a milestone first place overall win for the East Coast Hot Rod road rally race team while competing in the annual AMSOIL America Adventure Road Rally.



Led by driver John Fox of Williamson, N.Y. and Navigator Alan Hester of Lumberton, N.J. the team raced a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the grueling 5 day event starting Oct. 4 from the light house in Portland, Maine. A total of 20 teams competed against each other to earn points for solving clues, riddles, puzzles and conquering track challenges on 4 different race tracks while traveling as far west as Lake Placid, N.Y. and then looping back through the historic and beautiful terrain of New England.

The teams included a polyglot of folks from all across the country including husbands and wives, race track presidents and officials, professional track drivers, singers, songwriters, former America Adventure champs, an interior designer, a building contractor, an IT manager, a real estate developer, a not-for-profit developer, and an adventurous retired couple.

The Race sponsor, AMSOIL, manufactures premium synthetic lubricants for automotive, marine, power sports and recreational two-stroke and four-stroke applications. AMSOIL is the original synthetic motor oil.

John Fox of Williamson, N.Y. is the Founder and President of East Coast Hot Rod, an organization that is passionate about bringing people and their special interests in hot rods together. The term hot rod encompasses just about anything with wheels, including rat rods, street rods, show rods, classic customs, concept cars, trucks and bikes. East Coast Hot Rod hosts “Cars and Coffee” at the Rochester Auto Museum and car shows in Monroe, Ontario and Wayne County.

More information: http://www.eastcoasthotrod.com/.

Media Contact:

John Fox

(585) 330-3221

johnf585@yahoo.com

*PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/wire/images/16-1012s2p-echr-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: East Coast Hot Rod Wins First Place In America Adventure 2016

News Source: East Coast Hot Rod