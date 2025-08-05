BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Eclipse Integrated Systems, Inc. (eisystems.com), a leading provider of enterprise-grade IT and cybersecurity services for small and mid-sized businesses, proudly announces a transformative upgrade to its flagship Micro Managed Data Center (MMDC) platform—now powered by IBM’s latest enterprise-grade flash storage and encryption technology.



This significant investment propels Eclipse’s MMDC infrastructure into the future with advanced storage architecture, built-in quantum-resistant encryption, and the speed and scalability trusted by large enterprises—now made accessible to the SMB market through Eclipse’s fully managed model.

BOLDLY SECURING THE FUTURE, TODAY

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and quantum computing inches closer to reality, Eclipse has taken decisive action. The integration of IBM’s advanced storage technology—equipped with high-performance flash modules and certified FIPS 140-2/140-3 encryption—positions Eclipse clients steps ahead of the curve.

“Today’s SMBs face the same cybersecurity risks as enterprises but rarely have access to the same tools,” said Marc Buonocore, President of Eclipse Integrated Systems. “With this upgrade, we’re closing that gap—offering high-end infrastructure, managed end-to-end, so smaller organizations can operate securely and competitively without the cost or complexity.”

“We’re delivering not only speed and reliability, but a hardware-anchored security model that defends against both current and next-generation threats—including those posed by quantum computing,” added David Rettagliata, Chief Technology Officer. “This platform offers inline encryption, secure key management, and firmware integrity validation—all fully integrated into our MMDC service.”

WHAT’S NEW WITH ECLIPSE’S MMDC INFRASTRUCTURE

– Powered by IBM Enterprise Flash Storage — Ultra-fast performance with post-quantum resilient encryption

– Hardened, Compliant Architecture — FIPS 140-2 and 140-3 certified, trusted in healthcare, finance, and government

– Scalable, Secure, Fully Managed — Growth-ready without the complexity of hyperscale cloud platforms

– Hybrid & Private Cloud Options — Custom deployments with low latency and no vendor lock-in

– Flat-Rate Pricing — No surprise billing, ever

END-TO-END IT SERVICES, SEAMLESSLY INTEGRATED

– Endpoint security with real-time threat monitoring

– Backup and disaster recovery with off-site redundancy

– Compliance support and patch automation

– Unlimited helpdesk and rapid on-site response

A PLATFORM BUILT FOR WHAT’S NEXT

This upgrade reaffirms Eclipse’s position at the forefront of managed infrastructure for the SMB market—offering a future-ready foundation with the same data security posture found in enterprise and compliance-driven industries.

To learn more, schedule a demo, or request a risk assessment:

sales@eisystems.com | 800‑340‑0505 | https://www.eisystems.com/.

