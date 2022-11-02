SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Helping minority women entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level, powerhouses Dr. Velma Trayham, founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a leading nonprofit organization that has mentored more than 8,000 women, and Santia Deck, the founder of TRONUS, the first sneaker company owned by a woman athlete, are coming together for a particular online event on using social media for good. The free event, Building a Brand through Social Media, takes place online on November 21 at 2 p.m. EST, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today.



Geared towards underserved and underrepresented aspiring and established women entrepreneurs, “Building a Brand through Social Media” will share the essential steps entrepreneurs need to take to establish and expand their brands through various platforms while employing self-love. Truist Bank sponsors this program to inspire and build better lives and communities through economic empowerment.

Santia Deck of TRONUS is a history-making professional female football player and social media influencer. She recently made history by being offered the highest-paid contract in women’s football history. In addition, Deck is a published author, fitness model, TV personality and host, social media consultant, and public speaker.

“Black women have notoriously been underrepresented in many ways, but things are finally changing and I’m excited to see us rise up and show the world our value and why we are the creators and trendsetters of almost EVERYTHING,” Deck said.

Dr. Velma Trayham is a 2022 recipient of President Biden’s Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Trayham is a dynamic personality and business leader in professional circles for Fortune 500 companies, small business owners, startup entrepreneurs, and community leaders from all walks of life. Her mission is to end poverty through entrepreneurship. To date, Dr. Trayham has mentored thousands of business owners across the country and has built community engagement programs supporting supplier diversity professionals seeking to engage diverse business owners.

“Women’s empowerment is not only equal consideration; it is necessary for sustainable economic and social development,” said Millionaire Mastermind Academy founder Dr. Velma Trayham. “Economic Empowerment is a powerful tool against Poverty, which is why Millionaire Mastermind Academy was created to end Poverty through empowered entrepreneurship.

Registration is now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/building-a-brand-through-social-media-tickets-407552489467

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy services underserved Arizona, Georgia, Florida, and Texas business communities. The organization houses several impactful programs, including statewide Entrepreneur and Real Estate Accelerator Programs to help more minority women succeed in business.

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy:

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. Additionally, we address the barriers to economic mobility for women who have been systemically and historically underserved and excluded.

For more information, visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/.

