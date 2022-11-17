ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Millionaire Mastermind Academy (MMA) has launched its Giving Tuesday Campaign to raise $150,000 through November 30, 2022, to support programming that uplifts minority women entrepreneurs through access to professional development, networking opportunities, and access to financial resources,Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Millionaire Mastermind Academy’s founding was grounded in the mission to fight against poverty and end systemic barriers against minority women in business.



Since its inception five years ago, under the leadership of Dr. Velma Trayham, the organization has mentored over 8,000 individuals through vibrant, forward thinking frameworks. A Houston native who experienced poverty and many of the same struggles as the women she supports through MMA, Dr. Trayham has faced much adversity through her path to entrepreneurship and while she faced some failures along the way, she has turned them into lessons to help women across the U.S. Award-Winning entrepreneur, Author, and business-leader, Dr. Trayham has built a powerhouse group of women to help her lead the Millionaire Mastermind Academy as a premier partner of corporations that seek to show their social responsibility by fostering opportunities for minority women to become business owners.

Millionaire Mastermind Academy has put its own spin on the day of international giving, naming their Giving Tuesday campaign “GivingChooseDay,” a hashtag that will be used throughout the month of November to highlight philanthropy and individual giving that makes the choice to support minority women on the rise. The organization has earned a prominent and influential reputation as a source of opportunity for minority women. Some of MMA’s current partners include American Landmark, Truist Bank, and Blaylock Van to name a few.

Over the next few weeks, MMA alumni and corporate partners from across the country will share via social media their experiences with the world to showcase the importance and impact of the powerhouse and its initiatives using hashtags #GivingChooseDay and #ChooseToGive.

Dollars raised this November are needed now more than ever. The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is growing rapidly to ensure they are able to expand and provide it’s programs efficiently. These initiatives need more dollars to guarantee high-quality services and operations running at its most robust capacity to meet the needs of major cities in the U.S. MMA is one of the only organizations in the U.S. that is woman-led and provides services and mentorship at the grassroots level from business leaders across the country who have net-worths in the millions or hold c-suite level appointments at million-dollar companies.

“Women’s empowerment is not only equal consideration; it is necessary for sustainable economic and social development, said Millionaire Mastermind Academy founder Dr. Velma Trayham. Economic Empowerment is a powerful tool against Poverty, which is why Millionaire Mastermind Academy was created to end Poverty through empowered entrepreneurship.

To make a donation to The Millionaire Mastermind Academy in honor of Giving Tuesday, please visit our site at https://givebutter.com/mmagivingchooseday.

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy services underserved Arizona, Georgia, Florida, and Texas business communities. The organization houses several impactful programs, including statewide Entrepreneur and Real Estate Accelerator Programs to help more minority women gain access to tools, resources and opportunities to succeed in business.

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. Additionally, we address the barriers to economic mobility for women who have been systemically and historically underserved and excluded.

For more information, visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/.

News Source: ThinkZILLA Consulting