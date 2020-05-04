NEW YORK, N.Y., May 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edamam, a nutrition data company, is working with Microsoft’s Bing team to bring deeper nutrition data to consumers. Edamam provides Bing with very detailed nutrition data for a big percentage of recipes appearing in the search engine’s results. Such data includes a full list of macro and micronutrients and tagging of each recipe for all allergens and over 40 lifestyle diets, such as vegan, paleo and gluten-free.



For people using Bing to find recipes, it is easier to assess if a recipe fits their particular nutrient or diet criteria. With over 100 million people in the United States on some sort of a diet at any given time, this information is invaluable to many. This is even more relevant in the context of the current COVID-19 health crisis, where healthy eating to support a strong immune system is of utmost importance.

“We are very thankful to be able to work with Microsoft on this project and bring accurate and meaningful nutrition data to millions,” shared Victor Penev, Edamam’s CEO and Founder. “This brings us a step closer to our mission to help everyone on the planet eat better by giving them fast and easy access to the nutrition data they need to make the right food choices.”

Edamam continues the support the Microsoft Bing’s team by regularly updating and enhancing the data with new diets or additional recipe data. The company is developing a coronavirus diet, which will be offered for free to all of its partners.

In addition to working with large companies such as Microsoft, Edamam offers its data via API to developers and companies wishing to build applications around nutrition data or meal recommendations. It already has over 40,000 subscribers to its API.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft and Barilla.

For more information, please visit https://www.edamam.com/ or http://developer.edamam.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edamam-llc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EdamamCo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Edamam/

Media Contact:

Victor Penev

victor@edamam.com

+1.646.378.8317

*IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0504s2p-edaman-bing-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Edamam