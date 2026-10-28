NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw Edimakor has launched its Halloween Sale, running from October 22 to November 6, with up to 65% off AI credits, plus special VIP offers, bonus AI credits, and ready-to-use Halloween video templates. With plans starting at $15.96, the promotion gives creators an opportunity to explore Edimakor’s AI-powered editing and content creation tools while saving on their Halloween projects.



Image caption: Edimakor Halloween Sale 2026.

EDIMAKOR VIP PLANS: SAVE UP TO 60%

Perpetual VIP + 2,000 Free Credits

During the Halloween promotion, the Perpetual VIP plan is available at 60% off, reducing the price to just $55.95. The plan also includes 2,000 bonus AI credits. These credits can be used across Edimakor’s AI-powered features, including AI generation, AI avatar, AI subtitles and more.

MONTHLY VIP + 100 BONUS CREDITS

For creators who want to explore Edimakor’s capabilities through short-term Halloween projects, the Monthly VIP plan offers a more convenient choice. At $15.96 per month, it includes access to VIP features, watermark-free video exports, and 300 AI credits per month. During the Halloween promotion, new monthly subscribers also receive 100 bonus AI credits.

EDIMAKOR AI CREDITS OFFER — UP TO 65% OFF

AI credits power Edimakor’s advanced AI models and creative tools, including AI Avatar, AI Ads and AI Story Video Generator. Use them to generate images, videos, ads, and audio content. The AI credits can also be used with AI templates.

100,000 Credits / Year – Save 65%

10,000 Credits / Month – Save 60%, now $23.99

For more information, visit: Edimakor Halloween Sale: Save Up to 65% OFF

SHARE AND EARN 60 FREE AI CREDITS

Users can join Edimakor’s share-to-earn campaign when publishing their finished Halloween videos on social media, receiving extra rewards for their festive creations.

To participate:

Create a Halloween-themed video using Edimakor. Publish it directly via the ‘Social Media’ option in Edimakor’s ‘Export’ panel. Add the hashtag #EdimakorHalloween when posting. Get 60 free AI credits automatically!

CREATE HALLOWEEN VIDEOS IN EDIMAKOR

Edimakor makes it easier for users to create Halloween videos with ready-to-use templates, festive effects, stickers and royalty-free music. With advanced AI models and editing tools, creators can enhance their original footage and fine-tune every visual and audio detail. They can also translate videos and produce polished content for social media, marketing campaigns and other professional projects.

The seasonal promotion is available for a limited time. Check the Edimakor Halloween Sale today to claim the savings and explore spooky video templates!

Follow Edimakor for the latest updates:

Official Website: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial

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News Source: HitPaw Edimakor