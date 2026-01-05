SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MindBridge Math Mastery, a U.S.-based educational services organization specializing in conceptual math instruction, is issuing new guidance regarding widespread math learning gaps that allow students to advance academically without developing true understanding. Founded and led by educational clinician Susan Ardila, M.Ed., the organization reports that these gaps frequently remain undetected for years, particularly among students who rely on memorization to compensate for missing foundational concepts, leading to increased frustration and academic difficulty as math becomes more complex.



Image caption: A student holds a graded math assignment, illustrating how strong grades can mask underlying gaps in conceptual understanding.

Susan Ardila, M.Ed., founder and educational clinician of MindBridge Math Mastery, said this pattern appears consistently across grade levels. “Many students appear successful because they can follow steps or remember procedures,” Ardila said. “When they are asked to explain their reasoning or apply a concept in a new way, the underlying understanding simply is not there.”

According to MindBridge Math Mastery, math learning gaps often affect students with undiagnosed dyscalculia, executive functioning challenges, or subtle learning differences that allow early compensation. As coursework becomes more abstract, those strategies frequently break down, resulting in sudden academic struggle despite years of passing grades.

MindBridge Math Mastery cautions that increased practice alone rarely resolves these issues. Repeated worksheets without conceptual clarity may heighten math anxiety and reinforce confusion. The organization emphasizes instructional approaches that prioritize reasoning, retention, and the ability to transfer learning across contexts.

MindBridge Math Mastery advises families and educators to look beyond grades and consider whether students can explain their thinking, make meaningful connections, and retain understanding over time. When instruction aligns with how students learn, the organization reports, confidence and long-term progress are more likely to follow.

