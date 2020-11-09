CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EGW Utilities, Inc. has acquired Buy Wholesale Company, LLC (BWC) of Montgomery, Texas. BWC was founded by Karl Knapp in 1985. He and his wife, Tracy, operated it until its acquisition on October 30, 2020. The procurement of BWC greatly increases EGW’s waterworks and plumbing product offerings. This allows customers to benefit from a wider variety of items shipping from a single location to minimize freight expenses and maximize the flexibility of their inventory.

Throughout its existence, BWC has been an exceptional source of quality products with outstanding customer service. “The Knapps have built a company that we are very proud to make part of the EGW Water & Plumbing Group. BWC’s reputation for quality products and customer service is something we’re excited to carry forward and share with even more wholesale distributors across the nation in the near future,” says Phil Wiegers, EGW’s Founder and CEO.

EGW plans to relocate BWC’s inventory, equipment, and other assets from their existing facility in Montgomery, Texas, to EGW’s warehouse in Carrollton, Texas by the end of 2020. The Knapps will work with EGW for the next several months to aid in the transition, and BWC will continue to operate in its current location until the move is complete.

The changes brought forth through the acquisition will prove advantageous to the customers of both BWC and EGW. One thing that won’t change is the exceptional service and quick turnaround that EGW Water & Plumbing customers have grown accustomed to over the years!

If you have any questions, please contact EGW at 972-446-1655 or through sales@egwsusa.com.

About EGW Water & Plumbing:

EGW Utilities, Inc., is a privately-held distributor of waterworks and plumbing products to wholesale supply houses across the United States through the company’s Water & Plumbing Group. The company is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, and was founded in 2001. For more information visit: https://www.egwwaterandplumbing.com/

