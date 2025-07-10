LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) will star in the feature adaptation of “Bound For Glory,” an emotionally resonant indie drama from rising AAPI filmmaker Michael Naizu, EKC PR announced today.



Image caption: “Bound For Glory,” an upcoming indie feature from EKC PR client Michael Naizu, starring Janel Parrish and named a finalist in the Gold House AAPI Renaissance Rally.

After its short-film version was licensed to JoySauce, a platform for Asian-American storytelling, the project is now green-lit and begins production this September in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

Naizu (“Christmas Is Canceled,” “Hacks”) makes his directorial feature debut and co-directs with his brother John Wilcox, who shot and edited the original short. Their aim: a grounded, artfully shot film about creative survival, cultural identity, and reinvention in modern Los Angeles.

Named a Finalist in the Gold House AAPI Renaissance Rally with Seed&Spark, “Bound For Glory” stands out in the push to amplify nuanced, character-driven Asian-American stories rarely explored by Hollywood.

Produced by PinkHouse Productions, the film blends the soul of “Swingers,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Perfect Days.” At its core lies a semi-autobiographical tale of a struggling artist forced to choose between compromising his voice for success or risking everything to tell the story that might save him. It’s part love letter, part breakup note to Hollywood.

Charlie Waddell is Executive Producer. Michael Naizu, Derik Young, and Redd Coltrane produce, with MLB analyst Sean Casey and Katy & Julia Wu as co-producers. The film is financed entirely outside the traditional studio system.

Parrish brings her signature wit and authenticity to Ariella Graves, a woman forging her own path beyond her father’s shadow. Bound For Glory promises to be one of the year’s most emotionally honest and timely indies.

Janel Parrish: “So happy to be working with Michael Naizu again, this time to tell his beautiful and compelling story. It means so much to collaborate with AAPI storytellers and help bring narratives to life that reflect who we are and why representation matters.”

Michael Naizu: “This is a story I’ve wanted to tell my whole life—deeply personal, rooted in my search for identity and purpose in a cut-throat industry. Making it now with my brother John, best friend Derik, and Janel Parrish brings everything full circle. With Bound For Glory backed by trailblazer Gold House, I can’t wait to roll cameras and bring this story to life.”

Michael Naizu is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment. Janel Parrish is repped by Innovative Artists and Authentic Management.

Learn more: https://seedandspark.com/fund/bound-for-glory-1#story

