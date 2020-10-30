SOUTH GATE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FREE – FAST – WiFi: El Paseo Southgate shopping center now provides free, fast WiFi for visitors to the shopping center. Providing comfortable open spaces with online access, El Paseo offers the South Gate community a new option for a productive change of scenery.

“Whether you’re working from home or a studious student, our goal was to offer South Gate a safe, comfortable alternative location to surf the web,” says Doreen Galchutt, Property Manager at El Paseo South Gate.

“Of course, we’d also love for our visitors to take advantage of the restaurants, shopping, and services at El Paseo South Gate. Maybe even post a selfie from one of the three beautiful, interactive murals at the center.”

For more information about the Free WiFi promotion, go to https://elpaseosouthgate.com/wifi-at-epsg

About El Paseo South Gate:

El Paseo South Gate is a shopping center located at 8634 Garfield Ave, South Gate, CA 90280, providing a broad range of shopping, dining and services to the community.

Go to https://elpaseosouthgate.com/ for a list of stores, restaurants and services provided.

News Source: El Paseo South Gate