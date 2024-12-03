CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Frank Moseley president of Unirealm Information Systems announced a warning to 17 North Carolina counties that they must perform a special audit check because statistical anomalies indicate that presidential electronic ballots with no corresponding physical ballot may have been tabulated.



Image caption: Frank Moseley.

He still recommends that all 3,143 counties in the country perform this special check anyway as part of their standard post election audit checks in this and every presidential election from now on.

The foundation of computerized voting systems is based on the implicit assumption that there will always be an exact one to one ratio between every electronic ballots and every physical ballot.

Unfortunately that requirement depends on every voting system computer programmer being both 100% competent and 100% honest which many not always be the case such as when incompetent or dishonest computer programmers leave electronic test ballots that get silently tabulated.

Previously it was thought that only a 50 state hand count of all ballots in the 3,143 counties in the country could detect when the one to one relationship between electronic ballot and physical ballot was violated in a presidential election.

Fortunately two weeks ago he discovered an audit that can detect such ballots using the normal auditing technique of detecting incorrect totals by looking for small subtotals that are far from the normal values.

In presidential elections a super majority of the voters who vote in president race also vote in the House race, therefore we can use the normal 3% of the voters who didn’t vote in the House race as the that small subtotal.

The “Frank Moseley Presidential Election Audit” known by the acronym “FMPEA” is done by calculating the county’s percentage of these no House race ballots to the yes presidential race ballots.

A green FMPEA is from 0.00% thru 2.99%, a yellow FMPEA is from 3.00% thru 4.99%, a red FMPEA is from 5.00% and over which means a mandatory count of these yes president race no House race ballots.

The 17 red FMPEA counties in North Carolina are as follows: Beaufort = 10.57%, Cabarrus = 8.89%, Carteret = 10.72%, Craven = 14.65%, Dare = 14.95%, Davidson = 6.94%, Davie = 7.17%, Duplin = 14.89%, Forsyth = 6.86%, Guilford = 7.72%, Hyde = 14.50%, Jones = 13.86%, Onslow = 13.41%, Pamlico = 17.46%, Pitt = 23.49%, Rowan = 12.49%, Sampson = 17.65%.

He has sent each of these counties a warning letter requesting that they voluntarily perform this FMPEA audit to confirm that they are actually “flying pigs” statistical anomalies, and if they don’t, then he will file a complaint in North Carolina state court to order them to do it.

For more information please visit the https://fmpea.com for detailed instructions on how to do a FMPEA audit.

ABOUT FRANK MOSELEY:

Frank Moseley is president of Unirealm Information systems and a computer programmer with over 40 years experience in application development.

He has programmed across four paradigm shifts from mainframe procedure oriented to client server object oriented to cloud service oriented and now to large language model artificial intelligence.

