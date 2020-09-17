SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Eloquent Light Editions announces a new photography book by award-winning photographer Craig Varjabedian, “The Light of Days Gone By,” which was 45 years in the making. It celebrates with stunning imagery the journey of a photographer and the beautiful light he has witnessed and captured along the way. This beautiful hardcover book retails for $34.95 and is available from the photographer’s website Studio Shoppe or Amazon.com.

“The Light of Days Gone By” is a testament to Varjabedian’s vision and many years of hard work and will appeal to anyone who appreciates fine photography. Varjabedian’s photographs from the magnificent red hills of Ghost Ranch and gleaming white dunes of White Sands to more faraway places – from strong Native Americans to weathered cowboys and more – these expansive landscapes and intimate portraits are all presented in this beautifully printed book.

The 48 color and black & white photographs were carefully curated by Varjabedian’s long time studio director Cindy Lane, to not only share the breadth of this photographer’s career but also to reveal relationships between individual images and from the themes he has explored over the years.

“Working as a photographer has given me the opportunity to constantly be learning something from my experiences behind the camera. For me it’s more than just about making pretty pictures—that’s nice certainly – but it’s more about having the opportunity to observe, to be a witness to the quintessential beauty of it all,” says Craig Varjabedian.

“The Light of Days Gone By” includes two essays. In “Past Light in this Present Time,” Cindy Lane writes about working and collaborating together for 30 years with the artist and observes that the authenticity of these photographs frequently evokes powerful emotions in the viewer. And in “On the Power of Memory and Trees,” artist Myra Bullington looks not only at the importance of photographs as an aid to memory but also shares an appreciation gained from many years of being a creative observer and thoughtful commentator on the photographer’s work.

“The Light of Days Gone By” is also being presented as a 3D virtual exhibition by Converge Las Cruces Fine Art. View this beautiful interactive showcase here: https://www.convergelascruces.com/craig-varjabedian-the-light-of-days-gone-by

“Craig Varjabedian’s photography captures, with arresting clarity, the ineffable whispers of time and spirit layered deep in New Mexico’s cultural landscape. Through the artful combination of his compassionate eye and technical virtuosity, he evokes the past in the present and the holy in the everyday,” says Catherine Whitney, Museum Curator.

Craig Varjabedian is a photographer who explores the back roads of the American West, making pictures of the unique and quintessential. 45 years behind the camera, 14 books, 42 museum exhibitions and hundreds of fine art photographic prints all comprise a rich and rewarding career. His images share awe-inspiring stories of the land and the people who live on it—one photograph at a time.

Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Eloquent Light Editions is a design and publishing company of fine art books, notecards, postcards and posters.

