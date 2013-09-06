NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2013 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While Labor Day may signal the unofficial end of summer, it also signals the beginning of the event planning season. That’s why EMRG Media is excited to announce the Event Planner Expo – a premier event planner networking event to take place in New York City at the Metropolitan Pavilion on October 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Event Planner Expo gives more than 1,200 event professionals the ability to network with 75 plus exhibiting venues and services. These vendors represent some of the top venues and most sought-after event planning services in the industry. Among them are Capitale, Le Cirque, STK and Manhattan Penthouse.

“This is the perfect time of year for an event planning expo,” Jessica Stewart, marketing director of EMRG Media, says. “Early October is when event planners begin to seriously start planning holiday parties, holiday corporate events and fundraisers. And, the networking opportunities presented at this exclusive event planner trade show are certain to inspire, educate and excite.”

The Event Planner Expo is the perfect place for event planners to connect with elite members of the event industry, representing millions of dollars in annual event budgets, bookings and sales.

“We are confident that some amazing connections will be made at the Event Planner Expo,” Stewart says. “Why? Because there was a need and we filled it. Event planners needed a place where they could easily connect with top venues and service providers and we provided that platform because we have an impressive database of industry connections to share.”

In addition to networking opportunities, attendees may also visit the VIP Lounge where they can meet other top event planning executives and make connections, exchange business cards and negotiate deals.

Event planners who attend the Event Planner Expo are sure to come away with fresh ideas and confidence to make their upcoming holiday and corporate events stand out.

So, whether planning a corporate function, holiday party, fundraiser or other event, the Event Planner Expo is shaping up to be the place to be to make lasting and invaluable industry connections.

For more information about the Event Planner Expo, visit: http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com/.

About EMRG Media:

EMRG Media (www.EMRGMedia.com) is a premier, full-service marketing, event planning and publishing firm based in Manhattan. Over the last eight years, EMRG Media has garnered public acclaim and recognition as innovative, corporate event marketers with an impressive roster of clients including Capitale, Guastavino’s, Megu, The Carlton Hotel and many others. Its exclusive corporate client base includes names such as Casio, Barclay’s, Ruder Finn, Conde Nast Publication and the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

