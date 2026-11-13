ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Encino Dental Esthetics has begun incorporating diode laser technology into selected deep-cleaning treatments for patients with gum disease. Led by Dr. Kaivan Kiai, DDS, the practice has used its diode laser for gum-contouring procedures for years. The new application extends its use to certain periodontal treatments.



Image caption: Laser-assisted periodontal care at Encino Dental Esthetics. Photo courtesy of Encino Dental Esthetics.

Deep cleaning, also known as scaling and root planing, removes plaque and tartar from tooth surfaces above and below the gumline. In selected cases, the practice is incorporating laser-assisted treatment of affected gum tissue. The laser is not intended to replace conventional deep cleaning, and its use depends on individual clinical findings.

“We’ve used diode laser technology in our office for years for certain gum procedures,” said Dr. Kaivan Kiai, DDS. “We’re now extending its use to selected deep-cleaning cases. Our focus is on evaluating each patient’s gum health and determining when this approach may be appropriate.”

Laser-assisted treatment is not appropriate for every patient. Its use depends on individual periodontal findings, and research continues to evaluate its additional benefits alongside conventional deep cleaning.

About Encino Dental Esthetics

Encino Dental Esthetics is a dental practice located in Encino, California, led by Dr. Kaivan Kiai, DDS. The practice provides general, preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry, with an emphasis on individualized treatment planning and patient education. Website: https://www.encinodentalesthetics.com/

Encino Dental Esthetics, 17525 Ventura Blvd, Suite 100, Encino, CA 91316.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Kaivan Kiai, DDS

Encino Dental Esthetics

Phone: (818) 784-7832

Email: encinodental@gmail.com

WEB IMAGE: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/26-1113-s2p-encino-dental-800×600.jpg

Image caption: Laser-assisted periodontal care at Encino Dental Esthetics. Photo courtesy of Encino Dental Esthetics.

News Source: Encino Dental Esthetics