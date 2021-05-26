MILFORD, Conn., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Energy Electronics, the leading distributor of corporate communications devices in the U.S., announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Sonim Technologies Inc., the world’s leading provider of ultra-rugged, water-submersible mobile devices.



PHJTO CAPTION: Sonim RS60 Mobile Computer at Energy Electronics LLC.

The partnership will expand the distribution of the industry-leading Sonim RS80 SmartScanner tablet and RS60 SmartScanner handheld throughout North America.

The arrangement will greatly broaden the availability of Sonim’s cutting-edge technology, according to Energy Electronics President and Co-Founder Yisroel Teitlebaum.

“We will now be able to serve and provide advanced tools to a broader range of clients through innovative technology in a space that is currently dominated by out-of-date analog solutions,” Teitlebaum said. “Sonim’s SmartScanner devices will revolutionize the way logistics are handled today.”

The Sonim SmartScanner devices, which include a six-inch handheld (Sonim RS60) and an eight-inch tablet (Sonim RS80), have a wide range of advanced features and capabilities. The high-capacity multi-shift batteries, glove-friendly touch screens, and water and dust resistance can facilitate worker performance and efficiency. Thanks to their proven durability, the devices ultimately reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to other consumer devices. They also allow frontline workers to capture large amounts of data faster by enhancing barcode scanning capabilities.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a premier provider of ultra-rugged mobility systems in the world. Their devices are specifically designed for task workers in mission-critical positions who are physically involved in demanding and hazardous work environments. Sonim mobile solutions consist of ultra-rugged cell phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications. Their products have been proven to improve worker productivity, connectivity and ensure on-site protection. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.sonimtech.com/.

About Energy Electronics

Energy Electronics is the country’s leading distributor of communications devices for the corporate environment. Since their founding in 2014, they have become one of the most trusted providers of corporate logistics solutions in the United States.

Their streamlined operating structure allows them to transport inventory with speed and efficiency. In addition, their high-quality service helped them establish strong relationships with some of the industry’s most prestigious suppliers. In turn, those partnerships have enabled them to respond to their clients’ needs more closely.

Energy Electronics focuses on increasing efficiency within the workspace by delivering personalized services. They boast a steady 50% year-on-year growth based on the ability to produce results with precision and record timing.

*(LOGO 72dpi: https://energyelectronicsllc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Energy-Electronics-LLC-Logo-PNG.png )

News Source: Energy Electronics