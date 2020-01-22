HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnHelix®, EnHelix ETRM has emerged among the Leading Innovators in Oil & Gas Artificial Intelligence Analytics Software for 2019. The announcement was made known in an announcement sent to EnHelix Marketing Director Jen Wang by Wealth & Finance International.



According to the announcement, EnHelix Commodity Trading & Logistics Software was selected as the leading software of the year after a judging process that took over three months.

Commenting on the award, Marketing Director of EnHelix Jen Wang said, “The EnHelix commodity trading and logistics software with artificial intelligence and blockchain is an advanced solution for trading companies which helps to standardize and automate its system of physical trades, reduces frauds and operational risks, and expedites settlement.

“Our artificial intelligence trading system is fit-for-purpose configurable software that works on machine learning, deep learning, and cognitive science with the goals of providing trading companies an advantage on speed and agility on highly competitive and volatile commodity markets.”

Wang added, “Our customers are thrilled on how powerful the artificial intelligence is with business automation and seamless AI user experiences.”

With EnHelix oil and gas AI solution, companies can now automate their trading, logistics, and accounting processes with machine learning capability with much-improved speed and efficiency. This benefits everyone along the supply chain from market participants to customers.

About the Artificial Intelligence Award

The Oil and Gas Artificial Intelligence Award is an initiative of Wealth & Finance International launched to acknowledge the exemplary performance and innovation of some outstanding AI organizations. Winning the Artificial Intelligence Award provides organizations with the evidence they need to prove, beyond doubt that they are outstanding. Previous winners of the Artificial Intelligence Award include EQ investors, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) among many other reputable companies.

About EnHelix®

EnHelix is a global software leader in providing commodity trading and logistics management solutions driven by integrated Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to serve the value chain across crude oil, natural gas, LNG, refined products, petroleum, chemical, NGL, renewable, power, coal, and other commodity markets.

