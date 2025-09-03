LISLE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Enkaytech, a trusted name in enterprise integration and cloud solutions, is helping forward-thinking businesses retire Microsoft BizTalk Server – without the stress, downtime, or complexity that often comes with legacy system transitions.



Image caption: Enkaytech specializes in enterprise integration, cloud transformation, API management, and AI-driven automation.

As organizations continue to modernize their IT environments, migrating from BizTalk to modern integration platforms like Azure Logic Apps or Azure Integration Services, has become a key priority. However, these migrations often involve high costs, custom code rewrites, and business disruption.

Enkaytech is changing the game. With its deep expertise in BizTalk migration, cloud integration, API management, and enterprise application integration (EAI), Enkaytech enables a smooth and phased transition—so IT teams can modernize with confidence while continuing business as usual.

“Tech leaders come to us worried about disrupting mission-critical processes. Our approach ensures zero data loss, minimal downtime, and full visibility into every stage of the migration,” says Enkaytech CEO Jaidev Kunjur.

Real-World Success: Logistics Firm Leaves BizTalk Behind

One logistics company partnered with Enkaytech to replace BizTalk with a scalable, cloud-native solution built on Azure Integration Services. The result?

Reduced operational costs

Real-time visibility through Business Activity Monitoring (BAM)

Faster onboarding of partners via API-based integrations

Enhanced agility to respond to supply chain demands

Read the full case study here: Enkaytech BizTalk Migration Case Study

WHY ENKAYTECH’S BIZTALK MIGRATION STANDS OUT

Zero downtime, zero data loss migration methodology

migration methodology Phased transition —run old and new systems in parallel during migration

—run old and new systems in parallel during migration Cloud-native, SaaS-ready architectures for long-term scalability

for long-term scalability Expertise across Azure , MuleSoft , and hybrid integration scenarios

, , and Proven track record across logistics, retail, manufacturing, and finance

ABOUT ENKAYTECH

Enkaytech specializes in enterprise integration, cloud transformation, API management, and AI-driven automation. With decades of experience and a client-first approach, Enkaytech empowers organizations to modernize their IT landscapes, improve operational efficiency, and unlock innovation.

For more information, visit: https://enkaytech.com/

