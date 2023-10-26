NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When it comes to the end of the October, people are screaming to celebrate the Halloween. HitPaw, a leader in the field of digital production tools, introduces the #HitPawHalloweenSale event to provide all the treats for satisfied customers. HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, image editing, photo enhancing, and more!



Image Caption: HitPaw Halloween.

HitPaw Announces 2023 #HitPawHalloweenSale

Additionally, HitPaw has fantastic deals on top-selling items including Video Converter, Video Enhancers, and Voice Changer for participants. You may also take advantage of the special “Creative 1-month Bundle” Halloween promotion! By using HitPaw products, you can record, edit, and enhance your Halloween-exclusive video.

The Halloween Event will end on November 1, 2023.

CREATIVE 1-MONTH BUNDLE

Want to change your voice with various voice-changing effect? Would like to make an impressive video using a transaction fit for a movie while also using Speed Ramping? Your fantastic opportunity is here! HitPaw has prepared the 2 creator bundles that includes HitPaw Voice Changer and Edimakor (Video Editor).

And right now, you can save 40% for creator bundles at $27.54 for 1 Month.

SAVE UP TO 70% WITH HITPAW

HitPaw offers the best deals, saving up to70%, for newbies who are interested in becoming video creators in order to reduce the entry cost.

Here is the list of HitPaw products:

HitPaw Video Converter at $27.96/Year for Win & Mac Version

HitPaw Photo Enhancer at $55.99/Year for Win & Mac Version

HitPaw Video Enhancer at $69.99/Year for Win & $76.99/Year for Mac

HitPaw Watermark Remover at $6.99/Year for Win & $16.99/Year for Mac

HitPaw Video Editor at $27.96/Year for Win & $32.16/Year for Mac

HitPaw Photo Object Remover at $18.19/Year for Win & $20.99/Year for Mac

HitPaw Video Object Remover at $41.99/Year for Win & $48.99 for Mac

HitPaw Voice Changer at $25.16/Year for Win & $32.16/Year for Mac

How to participate:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawcom/

News Source: HitPaw