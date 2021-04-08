WASHINGTON, D.C., April 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After an introduction by U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, environmental justice leader, Mustafa Santiago Ali, will discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s approach to climate justice with White House Advisor Gina McCarthy during a panel discussion at the day-long virtual BIPOC Climate Justice event. The panel, “White House Climate Overview,” starts at 12:55 PM on Thursday, April 8, 2020, the HBCU Green Fund announced today.



PHOTO CAPTION: Environmental Justice Leader Mustafa Ali.

A former official at the Environmental Protection Agency, Ali is the vice president of environmental justice, climate and community revitalization for the National Wildlife Federation and founder of Revitalization Strategies.

Gina McCarthy is a leading environmental health and air quality expert under President Obama and helped in efforts to secure the Paris Climate agreement.

Convened by the HBCU Green Fund, Land Peace Foundation, BIPOC Climate Scholars Project, and U.S. Action for Climate Empowerment Coordinating Team, the event will provide an opportunity for climate leaders to discuss national climate goals and priorities with top administration officials and federal agency representatives.

Climate leaders will discuss BIPOC priorities for a just transition, culturally responsive climate action, and will also introduce the community-driven U.S. framework for Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE), as recommended in Article 12 of the Paris Agreement. They will also discuss implementation of Biden’s Justice40 initiative across federal agencies.

The BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue is free and open to the public. For An agenda participant list visit http://hbcugreenfund.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/BIPOC_Dialogues_Agenda.pdf.

WHAT: Panel featuring John Kerry, Mustafa Ali, Gina McCarthy, Felicia M. Davis

WHERE: Facebook Live: https://m.facebook.com/HBCUGreenFund

ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81039783325?pwd=RUV1dUZpY0ZxcEpSVENTV2RuSzZqZz09

WHEN: DATE: Thursday April 8, 2020 TIME: 12:55 PM until 1:30 PM**

**(please note: the day-long event is 9 AM – 5 PM)

CONTACT: Media is invited to attend. For more information email edmedia@dogonvillage.com, text: 818.613.9521, phone: 770.961.6200.

ABOUT HBCU GREEN FUND

The HBCU Green Fund promotes investment in sustainable campus solutions, interdisciplinary sustainability curriculum development, student and faculty engagement and just climate policy with a focus on historically black colleges and universities.

ABOUT LAND PEACE FOUNDATION

The Land Peace Foundation (LPF) is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Indigenous way of Life, which includes: the protection and preservation of Indigenous land, water, religious and/or spiritual rights; proliferation of cultural and traditional practices; strengthening of kinship roles, and; preservation of ceremonial ways of being.

ABOUT BIPOC CLIMATE SCHOLARS PROJECT

The BIPOC Climate Scholars Project is established as a resource hub activating a national network of Black, Indigenous, Latinx and Asian/Pacific climate scientist and policy experts eager to advise, conduct and support research and implementation of public and private action to address climate change.

ABOUT U.S. ACTION FOR CLIMATE EMPOWERMENT COORDINATING TEAM

The ACE team promotes the alignment of climate education, workforce development, and civic engagement nationally to accelerate a just transition to a low carbon economy and coordinates multi-level participation in the development of an Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) Framework to advance the US national strategy as articulated in UNFCCC and Article 12 of the Paris Agreement.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Edrea Davis, 770.961.6200/818.613.9521 (cell).

News Source: HBCU Green Fund