LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Coalition For A Safe Environment (CFASE), a 20-year old non-profit environmental justice organization headquartered in Wilmington, California, and its Community Emergency Preparedness Network will be distributing free Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to community non-profit organizations, public health service providers, churches and the public.

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 9 will be delivering three truckloads of PPE donated by Walgreens to our Community Emergency Preparedness Network to distribute for free to our members, clients, residents and communities,” said Jesse N Marquez executive director of the Coalition For A Safe Environment. “We will be passing out cases of multiple brands and bottle sizes of antibiotic hand soap, hand sanitizer, hand sani wipes and gloves.”

The PPE will be distributed beginning Wednesday Feb. 9, Thursday Feb. 10, and Friday Feb. 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Apostolic Faith Center Parking Lot, 1507 E. Robidoux Street, Wilmington, CA 90744.

In 2018 The Coalition For A Safe Environment (CFASE) received a grant from the Harbor Community Benefit Foundation to write a Wilmington Community Emergency Preparedness Plan. CFASE then joined Emergency Network Los Angeles and several other emergency response organizations to be prepared for disasters and other emergencies.

“In 2020, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health contacted CFASE for assistance in distributing PPE to the public to help stop the spread Covid-19 and we created the Community Emergency Preparedness Network,” said Ricardo Pulido, director of Community Dreams. “At that time we only had 12 community organization members. In 2021 the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services contacted us to help distribute PPE as the Covid-19 Pandemic continued to seriously impact our communities and now our Community Emergency Preparedness Network has grown to 25 member organizations in the Los Angeles area.”

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jesse N. Marquez

Coalition For A Safe Environment – Executive Director

310-590-0177 | jnm4ej@yahoo.com

Ricardo Pulido

Community Dreams – Executive Director

310-567-0748 | mr.rpulido@gmail.com

News Source: Coalition For A Safe Environment