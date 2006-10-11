NEWS SOURCE: Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation

Accepts Invitations to Speak At Two Prestigious Industry Conferences

SAN MARINO, Calif. – Oct. 11, 2006 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation today announced that Dr. Frederick Hall, President and CEO of Epeius Biotechnologies, has accepted an invitation to speak at the upcoming Global Pharmaceutical Research & Development Summit held on Oct. 24 at 4:10 p.m. (PT) in Anaheim, Calif. Dr. Hall will present the current status of global development and the broad pharmaceutical indications for the company’s innovative targeting technology platform that has enabled Epeius to develop Rexin-G(TM), the world’s first tumor-targeted gene therapy system that actually works in humans. Rexin-G was recently approved for the treatment of all solid tumors in the Philippines and is currently in clinical trials at several medical centers in the U.S., Manila, and Japan.

In addition, Dr. Erlinda Maria Gordon, Vice President of Operations and Medical Affairs, will be chairing a session on genetic medicine at the upcoming Oncology Leaders Forum on Oct. 31 at 12:50 p.m. (PT) at the Torrey Pines Hilton Hotel, in La Jolla Calif. Dr. Gordon’s session will discuss the impact of targeted gene delivery systems, specifically Rexin-G, on the treatment of chemo-resistant cancer types, which comprise about 80 percent of the cancer population.

The Global Pharmaceutical Research & Development Summit, which will be held on Oct. 23-25, is attended by the world’s leading drug research and development professionals and features invited speakers from cutting edge biotechnology companies, top executives from the FDA and the World Health Organization (WHO), leading academic researchers and decision makers in large pharmaceutical companies. The Oncology Leaders Forum, held on Oct. 30-Nov. 1, is an annual meeting for the industry leaders driving the development, approval, and launch of novel cancer therapies of all classes. Both conferences offer the opportunity for industry leaders to discuss with Epeius executives potential partnering opportunities for the expedited development of their lead product, Rexin-G, and for the development of new products in the fields of oncology and cardiovascular disease.

Rexin-G has received Orphan Drug Status based on unprecedented demonstrations of single-agent efficacy in pancreatic cancer. Subsequently, the company gained federal support to continue their landmark clinical trials using intravenous infusions of Rexin-G for treating metastatic cancer. Further, Rexin-G has gained accelerated marketing approval in the Philippines for treating all solid tumors that are resistant to chemotherapy.

About Epeius Biotechnologies

Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation is a privately held biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the advancement of genetic medicine with the development and commercialization of its proprietary targeted delivery systems. Credited with innovations ranging from oncogene discovery, to designer-gene therapy, to pathotropic (disease-seeking) targeting, to high-performance vector engineering, to advanced GMP and bioprocess development, Epeius Biotechnologies is well positioned to “launch” its enabling platform technologies for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide.

Rapid advances in clinical drug development provide Epeius with a unique opportunity for early revenues from the exportation and sale of its lead product to the Philippines and reciprocating Southeast Asian countries-thus demonstrating the high growth potential of a small biotechnology company while maintaining the lowered risk profile of a biopharmaceutical company with a high-value, late-stage product.

To learn more about Rexin-G(TM) and Epeius’ pipeline of proprietary compounds currently available for partnership, please visit us at www.epeiusbiotech.com.

