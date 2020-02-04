SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Blake Chauvin has joined the firm as a Producer in their Concord, California office.



Chauvin, will be responsible for risk management consulting and the design, placement and management of property and casualty insurance programs. He will primarily focus on Private Equity and M&A clients and their unique needs.

Chauvin brings over 20 years of experience in risk management and business consulting. He has a wealth of knowledge in working with clients in technology, energy, and healthcare, large retail and real estate. Prior to joining EPIC, Chauvin held positions with Alliant Insurance Services, Zurich North America and CNA Insurance.

Chauvin earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Finance from California State University, East Bay where he graduated Cum Laude. He is a licensed property & casualty underwriter and holds an Associate in Risk Management designation.

“We are excited to have Blake join our firm, he will be able to bring significant expertise to our clients in the private equity and M&A space,” said Curt Perata, Regional President, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Concord, Calif.

Blake Chauvin can be reached at blake.chauvin@epicbrokers.com or (925) 915.6620.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm’s core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0204s2p-Blake-Chauvin-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants