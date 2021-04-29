NEW YORK, N.Y., April 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Estate Diamond Jewelry, a leading vintage jewelry company, today announced the launch of its marriage proposal article.

Unlike other similar online articles, which are far less comprehensive and are written by writers outside of the marriage industry, this mega-article was penned by the leading voices within the engagement ring industry.

“Our goal as a company is to make the marriage proposal process as streamlined as possible,” said Afshin Shaddaie, Co-founder of Estate Diamond Jewelry. “We’ve been blessed to have a front-row seat to 1000s of engagement proposals. We believe that we have a responsibility to share our knowledge and expertise with the world.”

Another unique feature of the 8,000+ word article, its creative breakdown of hardness scale and the price for each proposal idea. Before reading each item, the reader can assess if the proposal is even attainable for them or too tough for them to carry through.

More information: https://www.estatediamondjewelry.com/marriage-proposal-ideas/.

About Estate Diamond Jewelry:

Based in Manhattan, New York, Estate Diamond Jewelry has been the forerunning company in the vintage jewelry industry. Founded in 1981 by Michael Khordipour and Afshin Shaddaie, EDJ has since moved to 5th Avenue in Midtown and opened a stunning showroom overlooking Rockefeller Center.

In addition to curating one of the rarest collections of vintage engagement rings in the world, Estate Diamond Jewelry has also generated attention for its educational blog. The articles in the blog have been featured and referenced by Vogue, Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Huffington Post, Money Magazine, and others.

*(LOGO 72dpi: https://n2h4v7n8.stackpathcdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Website-PNG-Long-EDJ-Logo-3-Compressed-1.png )

News Source: Estate Diamond Jewelry