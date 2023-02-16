TRUCKEE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, EV Range and Liberty, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN), announce a unique three-way collaboration that brought four high-powered electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers to Northstar California ski resort, which is owned and operated by Vail Resorts. These are the first fast chargers in the Tahoe area located at a ski resort property.



Photo Caption: EV Range Fast Chargers at Northstar California.

“We are dedicated to making continued progress towards our sustainability goals, including achieving 100% renewable electricity in North America, as part of our Commitment to Zero,” said Jerusha Hall, Director of Mountain Planning at Vail Resorts. “We are excited to see more guests bring electric cars to Northstar and appreciate the collaboration with EV Range and Liberty to install these chargers in support of zero-emissions vehicles.”

“When Northstar first asked us to help them bring electric charging capabilities to their guests, we mapped out a multi-phase approach,” said Carl Pancutt, CEO of EV Range. “These new DCFC chargers are capable of delivering 200 miles of range in approximately 15 minutes, making this a clear benefit for Northstar guests, employees and the local community to fast charge their cars at the resort.”

“When Northstar and EV Range came to us to discuss this project, it was an exciting opportunity to launch our EV Fast Charge Program,” said Matt Newberry, Liberty Transportation Electrification Program Manager. “We are proud to support high-power fast chargers in strategic locations to reduce range anxiety and improve EV travel in our territory.”

There are now 10 EV charging ports available at Northstar, including six level-2 ports (7kW) at the Village in the premium lot and four fast-charger ports (350kW) in the Castle Peak lot.

About EV Range:

EV Range is a full-service, vertically integrated electric vehicle infrastructure solution provider.

