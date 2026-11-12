SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EVEBOT, a provider of coffee, food and handheld printing solutions, announced its 2026 Black Friday Mega Sale, running from November 9 through December 1, 2026. Customers can save up to $796 on select offers, get 8% off all ink cartridges, and combine sale prices with additional discounts on orders that meet the spending thresholds.



Image caption: EVEBOT Black Friday Mega Sale.

WHAT ARE EVEBOT PRINTERS?

EVEBOT printers put digital photos, logos and text directly onto drinks, food and other compatible surfaces. Coffee printers add custom designs to lattes and cocktails, handheld food printers personalize cookies and desserts, and industrial inkjet printers add logos and identification marks to products and packaging.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: SAVE UP TO 30% ON EVEBOT PRINTERS

During the Black Friday sale, customers can save an additional $20 to $100 on top of sale prices, depending on their order total. The additional savings start on orders of $300 or more, and EVEBOT Rewards members earn double points on every order during the campaign.

Featured products include:

EVEBOT Multicolor Coffee Printer (EB-FC1) — Prints photos, logos and seasonal designs in color at 600 DPI using a single cartridge. With the selfie camera, guests can take a photo and have it printed on their drink.

— Prints photos, logos and seasonal designs in color at 600 DPI using a single cartridge. With the selfie camera, guests can take a photo and have it printed on their drink. EVEBOT High-Speed Coffee Foam Printer (EB-Pro) — Prints brown designs on drink foam in about 5–15 seconds per print, making it a practical choice for busy cafés, bars and events.

— Prints brown designs on drink foam in about 5–15 seconds per print, making it a practical choice for busy cafés, bars and events. EVEBOT Smart Handheld Food Printer — Features a built-in camera and touchscreen to preview and align designs before printing. Its print area of up to 5 × 10 cm accommodates larger designs on cakes and other baked goods.

— Features a built-in camera and touchscreen to preview and align designs before printing. Its print area of up to 5 × 10 cm accommodates larger designs on cakes and other baked goods. EVEBOT PrintPen — This compact, portable edible printer adds names, logos and custom artwork to individual macarons, cookies and other suitable foods.

— This compact, portable edible printer adds names, logos and custom artwork to individual macarons, cookies and other suitable foods. EVEBOT PrintInd — This handheld inkjet printer marks glass, metal and plastic with quick-drying ink.

Black Friday prices start at $1,439 each for the EB-FC1 and EB-Pro coffee printers, $219 for PrintPen, $579 for EVEBOT Smart, and $169 for PrintInd.

HOW TO USE EVEBOT PRINTERS

Each model follows the same basic steps. Choose a design, position the item or printer, and start printing.

Coffee Printer Series: Select a design or upload one via QR code, place the drink on the platform, and tap Print.

Select a design or upload one via QR code, place the drink on the platform, and tap Print. Smart: Use the built-in camera and touchscreen to preview and align the design before printing.

Use the built-in camera and touchscreen to preview and align the design before printing. PrintPen and PrintInd: Connect to the app, select a design, and glide the printer across the surface.

Explore the EVEBOT Black Friday Sale to find the right printer for your needs and take advantage of limited-time offers: https://shop.evebot.cc/pages/black-friday-sale.

ABOUT EVEBOT

Since 2017, EVEBOT has developed printers that turn everyday surfaces into places for custom designs. Its coffee and handheld food printers help cafés, bakeries, hotels and bars put photos, logos and messages directly on drinks and desserts. Its handheld industrial printers help businesses mark products and packaging. https://shop.evebot.cc/.

News Source: EVEBOT Co. Ltd