FRESNO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since first opening its doors in 2015, Event Factory Rentals in Fresno has quickly become a go-to company for those in need of restroom accommodations and temp fencing for outdoor events. Local homeowners and businesses alike have come to depend on them because they offer the best products and service at the best prices around.

Those traveling throughout the city and beyond will often spot Event Factory Rentals’ toilets and fencing set up at a variety of locations. With an exceptional team of dedicated industry professionals and a sizable inventory of available rental units, the company is perfectly equipped to handle projects of any size and scope. This includes countryside weddings, residential celebrations, and all kinds of events that take place in the downtown area. Just recently, they supplied toilets and fencing for the wildly popular Clovis Brewfest. They also serviced The Big Bounce America as well as a car show in the city’s Tower District.

Mike Rodrigue, Branch Manager, explained that, “At Event Factory Rentals, we know how important portable restrooms and fencing can be for outdoor events. So, whether your event is a formal backyard wedding, a pop-up beer garden, or a stop on a nationwide tour – you can be fully assured that our team of experts will take care of you at every step of the rental process.”

Dependability and affordability are both central to Event Factory Rentals’ operations. Despite being the newest of the company’s three locations (the others being in Atascadero and Oxnard), the Fresno office provides the same premium rentals and top-tier experience that customers have come to expect from the Rentals division as a whole. The staff works tirelessly to earn their customers’ business and trust. The fact that many customers return to the company time and again for their event toilet and fence rental needs is a testament to Event Factory Rentals’ consistent reliability and unmatched overall value.

To best account for their customers’ varying requirements, Event Factory Rentals offers a range of fencing, toilet, and restroom trailer options. Their freestanding and post driven chain-link, as well as their robust black iron fence panels, are often used to create effective perimeters around and within venue spaces. They also provide beautiful white vinyl picket fencing for more upscale events, steel barricades for crowd control purposes, and dark green mesh screen for enhanced privacy.

When it comes to portable restrooms, the company has not only standard models but deluxe, ultra deluxe, and ADA-compliant units as well. Their luxury restroom trailers, frequently used for weddings and other formal occasions, provide top-of-the-line comfort and amenities that guests are certain to appreciate. All of the toilets and trailers are thoroughly sanitized and carefully inspected to help ensure that they are in top condition when dispatched. All set up, servicing, and take down is handled with complete professionalism.

“It’s been a true privilege to be able to partner with so many different people and organizations over the last several years, and we are very excited for an opportunity to show you what we are all about,” commented Ryan Mead, Office Manager.

For those planning outdoor events in Fresno and surrounding areas, Event Factory Rentals would appreciate the opportunity to demonstrate why they are the best supplier to work with.

Event Factory Rentals – Fresno is located at 3694 South Bagley Avenue, and can be reached at (559) 314-2137.

For more information, please contact the business ( https://www.eventfactoryrentals.com/contact/ ) or visit https://www.eventfactoryrentals.com/.

