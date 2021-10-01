VIERA, Fla. and DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Dallas Texas based Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announced the construction of a $24M physical rehabilitation hospital in Viera, Florida.

With identical 36-bed, physical rehabilitation hospitals previously announced in S. Orlando (Kissimmee), E. Lakeland/Winter Haven, W. Palm Beach, St. Petersburg, W. Orlando (Ocoee), Florida, and now in Viera, Everest is clearly bullish on providing high quality physical rehabilitation hospital services for the citizens of Florida. Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has also constructed hospitals in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Ohio.

Everest’s free standing physical rehabilitation hospital will be constructed on 4.1 acres of land in the Medical District of West Viera, Florida. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital operates and develops identical, modern, 40,000 square foot, 36-bed, single story comprehensive physical rehabilitation hospitals. Everest’s hospitals are much more like a luxury hotel versus a typical hospital setting. Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals are predesigned to be able to add an additional 17 private beds should the community dictate the need for expansion.

Everest’s physical rehabilitation hospital in Viera, Florida will create over 100 jobs in the community. “We are extremely excited to be able to serve Viera, Rockledge, Titusville, Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and Palm Bay. We firmly believe that patients thrive exponentially when their environment and their level of care far exceed their expectations. The level of care in our acute rehabilitation hospital setting cannot be provided at other levels of care such as skilled nursing facilities (SNF). The average length of stay at a comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation hospital is one-third of a typical stay at a skilled nursing facility,” Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation’s CEO said. “We provide one to one physical therapy, five to seven days a week, daily medical visits by rehabilitation physicians and a strong 24 hour a day nurse to patient ratio that contributes to optimal outcomes and the highest quality of care.”

The rehabilitation hospital includes spacious, technologically advanced equipped inpatient and outpatient physical therapy gyms, a large outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, aqua therapy, a fully furnished life skills training apartment with kitchen and bathroom, several family gathering areas, an extra-large dining hall and patio, in-house dialysis, and an in-house pharmacy. The hospital will serve patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, speech impediments, amputation, pulmonary disease, orthopedic injury, COVID-19, and other medically complex conditions.

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Viera will feature a comprehensive and interdisciplinary physician-led experienced team of rehabilitation therapists focused on increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life in a modern, state of the art setting.

About Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.

