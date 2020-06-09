EVERGREEN, Colo., June 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Combining the use of Eastern and Western philosophy of Holistic Medicine, Dr. Christina Fick, of Evergreen Medical Acupuncture, has created a carefully selected offering of CGMP (certified good manufacturing practice), and organic certified supplements and herbal products that provide a well-balanced approach to healing.



Evergreen Medical Acupuncture, a locally owned and operated Colorado Business located in Evergreen, Colorado, has always offered the best of Eastern and Western Medicine to its customers, and is happy to announce the new online store for these offering, Dr. Fick’s Functional Farmacy, at https://www.drchristinafick.com/functional-farmacy.

With a wide variety of hand-picked, quality herbal supplements with a focus on some of the best practices of Eastern Medicine, Dr. Fick’s Functional Farmacy provides clients the ease of online information and recommendations, and the ability to order products from home. Products such as Phyto-Multiplex, a multi-vitamin + phytonutrient + trace mineral supplement, Premium Choline for brain, gut, and general health, and Nutra-Absorb for digestive support, are now ready for the online audience.

Dr. Fick’s Functional Farmacy is also offering an exclusive cosmetic line, Skin for Life, and a selection of specialty luxury soaps, called My Soap Box. Skin for Life’s ingredient formulas are in a nutritional nano bio-emulsion sphere that delivers vitamins, minerals, and essential lipids to protect the skin’s immunity integrity, and the beautifully scented, exotic body and facial bar soaps of My Soap Box are a perfect way to provide an escape from the day’s stresses, or to provide a truly unique gift for someone dear to you.

“We offer the best of Eastern and Western Medicine to our clients – The Chinese now see the benefit of modern medicine, and how it can be applied to the practice of Traditional Chinese Medicine,” stated Dr. Christina Fick. “By combining the best of both worlds, we can achieve sustainable results for our clients – using Acupuncture, Specialty Needle Techniques, and our custom-built Acupuncture Clinic. These herbal supplements and new products represent some of our best recommendations, and compliment these techniques, and are now available to clients with a mouse-click.”

About Evergreen Medical Acupuncture, Dr. Fick’s Functional Farmacy, and Dr. Christina Fick

Located in both Evergreen, Colorado, Evergreen Medical Acupuncture is locally owned and operated. The company and its employees live and work in Colorado, and also offer phone or video chat appointments for consultation to anyone in the nation. The acupuncturists on in the Clinic work closely under Dr. Fick, have been hand-selected and vetted, and go through rigorous ongoing training to provide highest standards of service and customer care.

Dr. Christina Fick is the owner and founder of Evergreen Medical Acupuncture, LLC, first opened in 2012. She holds a Doctorate in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, a Master’s degree in Herbology, and is certified in Functional Medicine. She has worked globally in her specialized field, in hospitals both in China, and in New York.

For more information about Dr. Fick’s Functional Farmacy, and Evergreen Medical Acupuncture, including details about their services and new custom built Acupuncture Clinic, please visit the company website: https://www.drchristinafick.com/, or call to book an appointment or learn more at 303-594-8348.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0609s2p-evergreen-med-300dpi.jpg

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

