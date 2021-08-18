LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SNGroup announced today that International Executive Coach, Jovita Jenkins, will be featured as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming live webinar: “Critical Management Skills for Managers and Leaders Virtual Masterclass” to be held on November 16, 2021.



PHOTO CAPTION: Executive Leadership and Transformation Coach Jovita Jenkins.

In addition to her upcoming speaking engagements, Jenkins also announced the official launch of her Jovita Jenkins YouTube channel: (https://www.youtube.com/c/JovitaJenkins) Jovita Jenkins, and her newly launched website https://jovitajenkins.com/.

In the webinar and on her YouTube channel, Jovita shares her approach to coaching seasoned and aspiring leaders as they adapt to new roles quickly and raise their levels of confidence and effectiveness. She as well, shares excerpts from her book, Get Out of Your Own Way, which explores the journey of self-discovery that can lead to monumental shifts and transformations in people’s lives.

In addition to being a recognized success strategist, Jovita is also a pioneer in the Aerospace industry where she started her professional career. As one of only a handful of women aerospace engineers she supported high profile programs like the B-1 Bomber, Space Shuttle, Space Station, and Hubble Telescope. She rose through the ranks to Division Manager before switching careers to executive coaching. Her intrepid spirit as a female aerospace engineer, and her current role as CEO of GOOYOW Group LLC, has led Jovita to be a highly sought-after educator and coach.

When asked about her busy roles as CEO, speaker, and executive/leadership coach, Jovita commented, “My wisdom and skillset were hard-won in the Aerospace industry and in my work with clients as a coach. After leaving corporate America to focus on success coaching and related work, my team and I have been moving full speed ahead to roll out partnerships, content, and events that bring value to those looking to make powerful impact in their leadership journeys.”

Companies or organizations seeking a dynamic speaker for upcoming events can book Jovita for keynote presentations, panel discussions, seminars, and workshops.

For press inquiries/interviews email Lela@societynineteengroup.com. For partnership inquiries connect with Jovita Jenkins at https://jovitajenkins.com/.

“Get Out Of Your Own Way” (ISBN: ‎978-0974988719) in paperback is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Get-Out-Your-Own-Way/dp/0974988715

About Jovita Jenkins

Jovita is a global executive/leadership coach, peer coaching group facilitator, strategist, author, and speaker. She supports and collaborates with aspiring and seasoned leaders as they come up to speed more quickly in new roles, adapt to rapidly changing global environments, and discover ways to raise their levels of confidence, executive presence, effectiveness, influence, and profitability. As a speaker, seminar leader, author, and west coast aerospace “hidden figure”, Jovita inspires audiences to shift their mindsets and overcome their success roadblocks. Her company, GOOYOW Group LLC, provides leadership training, coaching, and mentoring to seasoned and emerging leaders who want to increase success and enhance skills and effectiveness in areas of change management, communications, executive presence, and role transition.

About SNGroup

At SNGroup, we create and build a world-class digital experience for corporations, philanthropic organizations software engineers, designers, data scientists, researchers, and product managers, enabling the company to increase its lead over competitors. The Society Nineteen Group team is proficient in developing new brand products to launch and integrating marketing campaigns that incorporate digital and social media, direct response, public relations, event management and other channels as needed. Learn more at: https://societynineteengroup.com/.

