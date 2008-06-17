NEWS SOURCE: Expand A Lung Inc.

MIAMI, Fla., June 16 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Have you exercised your lungs today? The Expand-A-Lung(TM) Breathing Resistance Exerciser has been selected as the top choice for respiratory fitness training by the L.A. Times. Jorge Brouwer, inventor of the most compact (4-inches) breathing exerciser, manufactures and markets the easy to use “Expand-A-Lung.” When asked about how his product’s success, Mr. Brouwer said, “We’re finally creating awareness about the importance of respiratory fitness training for athletes and people who suffer from shortness of breath due to respiratory problems such as COPD.”

He added, “This exercise works the muscles involved in the breathing process (the diaphragm and intercostals muscles), and allows you to breath in more volume of air/oxygen deeper into your lungs. It also helps you to expulse more carbon dioxide out of your lungs. The end result is deeper, easier and better breathing inhaling and exhaling (100% drug free).”

Research supports that the condition of the respiratory system is very important for endurance sports, and that respiratory fitness training can improve performance significantly in competitive athletes. Furthermore, it can also be extremely efficient as an integral part of a pulmonary rehabilitation program for COPD patients.”

“In the past, this type of exercise was only available with bulky equipment in respiratory care facilities. The Expand-A-Lung’s size (4-inches) provides the portability to take it and use it anywhere. This is the feature that made it popular among athletes who most frequently use it outdoors.”

The Expand-A-Lung(TM) is sold directly to the consumer through two separate web sites for $29.95 ea.

For further information call (305) 665-5787 or go online:

– For athletes, visit www.expand-a-lung.com.

– For COPD patients, visit www.copd-breather.com.

All trademarks acknowledged.

News issued by: Expand-A-Lung, Inc.

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/08-0617-ExpandALung_72dpi.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: (4075) :: 2008-06-0616-008

Original Keywords: Expand A Lung Inc, respiratory fitness training, Breathing Resistance Exerciser, Jorge Brouwer, expand a lung, athletes and people who suffer from shortness of breath due to respiratory problems such as COPD, Los Angeles Times Expand-A-Lung, Inc.

NEWS SOURCE: Expand A Lung Inc. | Published: 2008-06-16 23:45:30

IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ARCHIVAL CONTENT ABOVE: The above archival press release content was issued on behalf of the noted "news source" who provided the content (text and image[s]) and is solely responsible for its accuracy. Links may not work if very old; use such with caution. Send2Press does not represent the "news source" in any capacity. For questions about this content contact the company/person mentioned directly. To report fraud or illegal material, or DMCA complaints, please contact Send2Press via our main site (any such complaints must be made in writing, not by phone).