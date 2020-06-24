SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On June 3, 2020, Expert DOJO has announced that its current accelerator cohort has invested in 12 companies. Of 12 investments made, 9 are minority-led businesses, and of the same 12 investments, 4 have female founders.



Find out more about them in this blog post – https://expertdojo.com/weve-got-le-creme-de-la-creme-2020-startup-companies/.

Brian Mac Mahon, Expert DOJO’s CEO said, “This is not just a question of fairness, it’s a question of common sense. America is a diverse and creatively brilliant country and that is what makes it great.”

Mac Mahon encourages all other Angels, Accelerators, Venture Capitalists and influencers in the startup world to make their scorecards public and welcome a new world of opportunity. “This is their chance to invest in a way that will make their children proud.”

9 out of the 12 companies are waiting for other investors to follow in Expert Dojo’s footsteps and help them raise their seed round of investment. “We really hope America will follow our movement,” Mac Mahon said.

About Expert DOJO:

Expert DOJO is the fastest growing start-up community in Southern California based in Santa Monica. It helps early-stage startups through investment, foundation, showcasing, and influence.

Since 2014, It has worked with over 500 startups to accelerate their growth and success. Entrepreneurs love Expert DOJO and the power of our startup community. All entrepreneurs in its programs have agreed to support the whole community as they get stronger together.

