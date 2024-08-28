MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a powerful and eye-opening new release, Jo Cooling’s latest novel delves deep into the uncharted territories of child protection, offering a candid and unflinching examination of the system through the lens of personal experience. Titled “Child Protection Behind Closed Doors” (ISBN: 978-1779418692; released July 25, 2024), Jo Cooling’s book is set to shake up public perception and ignite critical conversations about the challenges and failings within child welfare.



Image caption: “Child Protection Behind Closed Doors” by Jo Cooling.

Born from personal tragedy and driven by the desire to reveal systemic issues, Cooling’s journey into the world of child protection began with a heart-wrenching event that exposed the gaping holes in the mental health and child welfare systems. Her novel reveals the stark realities of the sector, showcasing the overlooked and often shocking elements of a system that is supposed to safeguard its most vulnerable.

“Child Protection Behind Closed Doors” offers readers an insider’s view into the daily struggles child protection workers face, the pervasive bullying that has plagued the industry, and the troubling management decisions that have contributed to systemic failures. Cooling’s compelling narrative not only highlights the immense difficulties and sometimes dangerous situations encountered by professionals but also shines a light on the critical issues of drug use within the field and the lack of support from those in leadership positions.

Drawing from her extensive career as a Senior Child Protection Worker, Cooling shares a collection of poignant, bizarre, and often unsettling cases that underscore the complexities of the work. Her book challenges preconceptions and offers a raw, honest portrayal of the field, making it an essential read for anyone involved in or interested in child protection.

“Child Protection Behind Closed Doors” is a must-read for those who have been clients of Child Protection Services, those considering a career in the field, or anyone seeking a captivating and enlightening book. Jo Cooling’s fearless exploration of the hidden aspects of Child Protection invites readers to engage deeply with the realities that lie behind the headlines.

About Jo Cooling:

Jo Cooling’s life is a blend of dynamic experiences and colorful adventures, from working in various industries to baking delectable treats in her kitchen. With a background as diverse as her career, Cooling approaches life with the philosophy that each day reveals new and unexpected flavors. Her personal and professional experiences culminate in “Child Protection Behind Closed Doors,” a novel that challenges, informs, and captivates readers.

BOOK SUMMARY

Title: Child Protection Behind Closed Doors

Author: Jo Cooling

Email: joanncooling71[@]outlook.com

Website: https://jocooling.com/

Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1779418698

Genre: Self-Help

Released: 25 Jul 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779418692

HARDCOVER ISBN-13: 9781779418708

EBOOK ISBN-13: 9781779418715

Publisher: Tellwell (www.tellwell.ca)

News Source: Author Jo Cooling