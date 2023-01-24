OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Jan. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cynthia Rowland, President and CEO of Rejenuve, Inc., announced today that all Facial Magic® training kits are OnDemand and digital. “OnDemand training makes perfect sense as shipping costs increase and training OnDemand becomes more popular. Our face-saving exercises can be viewed on every internet enabled device 24/7, worldwide, without delay. This means we can easily accommodate worldwide users without costly shipping fees.”



Image Caption: Facial Magic training classes Starter Kit.

Facial Magic facial exercise has long been recognized as the leader in non-surgical facelifts, employing specialized exercises to change the shape and contour of a face by lifting and tightening fifteen regions of the face and neck with 18 proven exercise movements.

“What makes Facial Magic so popular is that these exercises are easy to learn, and you see and feel results right away. Most users faces look 10 to 15 years younger in 9 to 12 weeks. No surgery, no drugs, no inconvenience, no recuperative time is required. Using only your thumbs and fingers in exercise gloves in front of a mirror, these exercises will lift your face,” says Rowland.

Video training has been extended to weekly/daily online training with Cynthia. Every week a new training video is developed using all 18 exercises with new techniques incorporated regularly. These training classes are now part of each Starter Kit offered. The Starter Kit is currently priced at US$99.95.

“Another exciting development has been the addition of the Facial Magic skincare line to enhance and complement the results of the exercises. Treating the skin with medical grade products helps our clients look their best. From acne to anti-aging, we have 17 products that can deliver maximum results.”

Cynthia Rowland has aspired to change the faces of an aging population in the United States, North America and the world through the innovation of the facial exercise program called Facial Magic.

The quest began in a specialized treatment center in Denver, Colorado and expanded into US and international television shopping channels, a hugely successful infomercial and popular personal speaking engagements. Throughout this progression, Cynthia’s goal has been to deliver results and hope to women and men of the world through product innovation, instruction and motivation while affirming everyone’s self-esteem, confidence, self-reliance and inner beauty.

Cynthia has authored two books: “The Magic of Facial Exercise – All About Natural Beauty” and “Facial Magic – Rediscover the Youthful Face You Thought You Had Lost Forever.”

