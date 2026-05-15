BEREA, Ky., May 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fahe, a regional nonprofit network and Community Development Financial Institution dedicated to building thriving communities across Appalachia, today announced the launch of a digital advertising campaign introducing Housing Can’t Wait® to donors, investors, philanthropic advisors, donor-advised fund professionals, and private wealth advisors seeking measurable, place-based impact.



Image caption: Fahe unites people, organizations, and resources to build homes, strengthen communities, and create a thriving Appalachia.

Running in May and June, the campaign is designed to increase awareness of Fahe’s role as a trusted Appalachian housing network and financial intermediary capable of moving capital into community-led housing solutions.

Across Appalachia, housing shortages are constraining workforce stability, family wellbeing, and long-term economic growth. Communities are ready to build and rehabilitate more homes, but many need aligned capital, flexible funding, and trusted local implementation partners to move solutions forward.

Housing Can’t Wait connects urgent housing needs with investment-ready strategies to accelerate production and strengthen communities across Appalachia.

“Housing is economic infrastructure,” said Jim King, CEO of Fahe. “For donors and investors looking for durable impact, Appalachia offers a powerful opportunity. Fahe and our Member network have the local relationships, financial tools, and execution capacity to help turn philanthropic and investment capital into measurable housing and community outcomes.”

The national campaign will focus on two priority audiences. The first includes current and prospective funders already aligned with housing, community development, rural resilience, poverty reduction, workforce stability, and economic opportunity. The second includes philanthropic advisors, private wealth advisors, donor-advised fund teams, family office advisors, and impact investing professionals who help high-net-worth households determine where charitable and mission-aligned capital can do meaningful work.

The campaign’s message is direct: Appalachia has housing solutions ready to scale, and Fahe has the network, CDFI capacity, and local Member reach to help deploy capital where it can make a lasting difference.

Digital placements will drive audiences to the Housing Can’t Wait Funder/Investor Resource Center, where donors, funders, and investors can learn more about the housing challenge, Fahe’s regional strategy, and opportunities to support community-led solutions.

The campaign builds on Fahe’s broader Housing Can’t Wait initiative, a regional performance challenge to build or preserve 60,000 homes and impact one million people across Appalachia by 2030.

“Housing Can’t Wait helps donors and investors understand why housing is economic infrastructure in Appalachia,” said Fahe President Sara Morgan. “It connects the case for investment with real examples of community-led solutions, a regional network ready to move capital into implementation, and Fahe’s CDFI and intermediary capacity. For partners looking for measurable rural impact, this is a practical pathway to engage.”

With this national campaign, Fahe is expanding visibility for Housing Can’t Wait among philanthropic and investment audiences positioned to help close rural housing gaps and strengthen Appalachian communities.

ABOUT FAHE:

Fahe unites people, organizations, and resources to build homes, strengthen communities, and create a thriving Appalachia. Since 1980, Fahe and its Members have invested nearly $5 billion, improving life for more than one million people through housing and community development. Fahe is leading a regional performance challenge with our 50+ Member organizations to double housing production across Appalachia by 2030.

Learn more at https://fahe.org/ and https://www.housingcantwait.org/.

LOGO links for media:

[1] https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/26-0219-s2p-fahe-logo-300dpi.webp

[2] https://www.housingcantwait.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/cropped-Untitled-design-33.png

News Source: Fahe