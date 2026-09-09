PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fairway Home Mortgage and the Kanyur Reverse Team are proud to announce the opening of a new branch location in Phoenix, Arizona. The new office, located at 11811 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 1002, Phoenix, AZ 85028, represents an exciting milestone in the team’s continued commitment to serving homeowners throughout Arizona with specialized retirement lending solutions.



Image caption: Fairway Home Mortgage – Kanyur Reverse Team.

Led by Rob Kanyur, Senior Vice President and Branch Manager, the Kanyur Reverse Team brings nearly three decades of industry experience helping homeowners age 55 and older achieve greater financial flexibility and confidence in retirement. Backed by Fairway Home Mortgage, a national leader in reverse lending, the team provides education and guidance designed to help clients strategically leverage home equity to support their long-term financial goals.

“Opening this branch represents an exciting new chapter for our team and the clients we serve throughout Arizona,” said Kanyur. “We are honored to continue helping homeowners explore opportunities that create greater financial flexibility, independence, and peace of mind in retirement. This new location allows us to better serve our clients while strengthening our relationships with community partners across the Valley.”

The new office expands Fairway Home Mortgage’s presence in the Phoenix market and enhances access to retirement-focused lending solutions. By providing personalized guidance and education, the Kanyur Reverse Team helps homeowners understand how home equity can be incorporated into a broader retirement strategy, empowering them to make informed financial decisions with purpose and clarity.

To celebrate the opening, Fairway Home Mortgage and the Kanyur Reverse Team will host a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Community members, business partners, clients, and local leaders are invited to attend.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the new office, meet members of the Kanyur Reverse Team, connect with community partners, and enjoy an evening of celebration featuring:

Food truck dining

Ice cream bar

Live music

Raffle prizes

Networking opportunities

Additional family-friendly activities

“We look forward to welcoming clients, referral partners, and members of the community to our new home,” Kanyur added. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to those who have supported our growth and trusted us to help navigate important financial decisions.”

EVENT DETAILS

Ribbon Cutting & Open House

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Fairway Home Mortgage

11811 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 1002

Phoenix, AZ 85028

ABOUT FAIRWAY HOME MORTGAGE

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a national mortgage lender dedicated to helping individuals achieve their homeownership and retirement financing goals through a comprehensive range of mortgage solutions and exceptional customer service. By combining innovative lending programs with personalized guidance, Fairway empowers clients to make confident financial decisions at every stage of life.

Learn more: https://robkanyur.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Rob Kanyur

Branch Manager & SVP of Fairway Reverse Lending Division

NMLS #204420

Fairway Home Mortgage NMLS #2289

602.361.1587

RobK@Home.com

Equal Housing Opportunity Act

News Source: Fairway Home Mortgage - Kanyur Reverse Team