EDINBURGH, UK, March 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, we at FAXVIN are proud to mark 16 years in business. Since our founding on March 26, 2010, we have focused on one core mission: helping buyers, sellers, and automotive businesses make more informed decisions by giving them easier access to vehicle history information.



Image caption: FAXVIN logo.

What began as VINCarHistory has grown into FAXVIN, a broader vehicle intelligence platform offering vehicle history reports, VIN checks, VIN decoding, license plate lookup, recalls, and other VIN-based research tools designed to reduce uncertainty before a purchase, trade, or inventory decision.

As of March 2026, our platform has provided more than 3,000,000 reports, built a database of more than 14 billion records, and covers over 820 million vehicles, with historical data collected since 1981. FAXVIN also reaches more than 280,000 monthly unique visitors.

Our reports compile records from licensed data providers and official databases into a single time-stamped report. Depending on source availability, that may include title history and brands, odometer readings, total-loss indicators, theft indicators, prior registration jurisdictions, recalls, lien or impound-related flags, and service, inspection, or auction entries from partner sources. FAXVIN reports also include NMVTIS data obtained through approved NMVTIS data providers.

For sixteen years, our goal has stayed the same: make vehicle history easier to access, easier to understand, and more useful when a real decision has to be made. We believe buyers and dealers should be able to review critical vehicle records in a format that is direct, practical, and built for action, not confusion.

This anniversary also marks the start of our next chapter. In March 2026, we welcomed Kevin Carter as Head of Product. As we continue to improve report clarity, usability, and decision-support tools across the platform, his leadership will help guide the next phase of product development at FAXVIN.

“Sixteen years in this market means sixteen years of earning trust one report at a time,” said a FAXVIN spokesperson. “We built FAXVIN to help people understand a vehicle’s past before they commit money, time, or risk. That remains our focus today, and it will remain our focus as we keep improving the platform for both consumers and businesses.”

As we look ahead, we remain committed to accuracy, accessibility, and continuous product improvement. Our job is simple: give people a clearer picture of a vehicle’s history so they can make better decisions with fewer surprises.

About FAXVIN

FAXVIN is an online vehicle history and VIN-based lookup platform founded on March 26, 2010. Formerly known as VINCarHistory, the company provides vehicle history reports, VIN checks, VIN decoding, license plate lookup, recall research, and related tools that help consumers and automotive businesses evaluate used vehicles more confidently. FAXVIN compiles data from licensed providers and official databases, including NMVTIS via approved providers, and serves users in the United States and beyond. Learn more at: https://www.faxvin.com/company

FAXVIN, 5 South Charlotte Street, Edinburgh EH2 4AN, United Kingdom.

Facebook – Instagram – X (Twitter) – LinkedIn

MEDIA CONTACT

Edward Adams, Spokesperson, FAXVIN

Email: support@faxvin.com

Phone: +44 131 381 2200 (UK)

Phone: +1 (888) 900-7557 (US)

News Source: FAXVIN