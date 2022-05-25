ATASCADERO, Calif., May 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Construction professionals in Atascadero and throughout San Luis Obispo County know that Fence Factory Rentals is the best option for industry-leading portable restrooms, hand wash stations, and temporary fencing. In fact, those traveling across the area are sure to spot the company’s signature yellow restrooms and signage.

Since first opening their doors in 1999, Fence Factory Rentals’ Atascadero location has been fully committed to helping customers obtain top-quality restrooms and temp fences to meet their specific job site requirements. Always striving to provide a superior level of service and unmatched overall value, their highly skilled and knowledgeable staff is here to offer a pleasant and stress-free rental experience from beginning to end.

With more than 50 years of combined industry experience between Branch Manager Brent Benado, Operations Manager Dean Carson, and the rest of the dedicated team, Fence Factory Rentals has what it takes to successfully handle customer needs in a comprehensive yet timely manner.

Over the years, Fence Factory Rentals has had the opportunity to work with a wide variety of customers, from large construction companies to independent contractors, landscapers, and homeowners. The company understands that customer needs can vary greatly depending on project scope, number of workers, site layout, and other logistical considerations. That is why they maintain a diverse selection of premium rental products that accommodate construction sites whether simple or complex in nature.

Discussing some of their more recent projects, Benado noted that “We were happy to provide temporary fencing and portable restrooms for the new shopping center in Santa Maria, which includes an Aldi Supermarket and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.”

Speaking about the gratification that their work continually provides, Benado added “We are also very proud to have provided temporary fencing for San Luis Obispo High School’s new stadium as well as the Alex G. Spanos Stadium at Cal Poly. It is very rewarding to be a part of such amazing projects that help our Central Coast communities continue to grow and thrive.”

Fence Factory Rentals has also become synonymous with quality, efficiency, and reliability. All rentals, whether restrooms, fencing, or hand wash stations, are carefully inspected prior to being delivered at their specified locations. Additionally, all restrooms are thoroughly sanitized to help ensure that site employees have clean and comfortable restrooms to use as they work throughout the day. Their team makes it a point to consistently dispatch rentals on time, and is known for promptly handling set up, restroom servicing, and take down. They endeavor each day to earn customer trust while exceeding their expectations.

For those in need of construction restrooms and fencing for job sites in and around Atascadero, Fence Factory Rentals would welcome the chance to illustrate why they remain local industry leaders.

