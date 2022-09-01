LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Seven years ago, mother, grandmother and pole athlete / movement instructor, Sharonette Briggs, found herself stuck in a dead-end job and dealing with a devastating personal loss. In addition, her business partner, Thomas McKenna was confronted with a cancer diagnosis that forced him to reconfigure his life in very basic and intimate terms. As a coping mechanism, McKenna started a daily writing routine using words to turn his anxiety and pain into power. He shared some of his stories with Briggs and a vision was formulated to create a platform using art and writing as a healing diversion. Finding Erotica (FE) was born.



PHOTO CAPTION: Sharonette Briggs / Photo Credit: Phillip Kemp Photography.

Initially just books and blogs, Finding Erotica has evolved into an educational platform that provides information, resources, and discussion regarding sexual wellness with a focus on mature adults. In alignment with Sexual Health Month, celebrated each year in September, Finding Erotica, in conjunction with Bad Academic Productions, has announced the launch of “Skin Anthology,” a new video series which complements their portal.

Finding Erotica provides an expansive online presentation ranging from books and blogs to workshops and an online adult store. With “Skin Anthology” the site presents a boudoir video series aimed at exploring self-discovery, sexual exploration, empowerment, and wellness. These subjects and more are deconstructed via artistic sexual expression and conversational reveals.

“We initially set out to create a space that provided the kind of support my business partner was searching for but couldn’t find. He was battling health issues that impacted his masculinity,” expressed Sharonette Briggs, co-founder of Finding Erotica. “He felt alone but he wasn’t. Thousands of men and women face health issues that hinder their sexuality. Finding Erotica had a vision to connect people with a mission of establishing an online community to discuss sexual issues, including those related to post-illness and post-injury intimacy. Our original community building blocks were books, blogs and audio. ‘Skin Anthology’ is our first foray into video, and we are very excited!”

“We believe that sexual health must go beyond outdated notions of sex and relationships,” adds Finding Erotica co-founder, Thomas McKenna. “Data suggests that these notions are linked to high incidences of divorce, abuse, intolerance, and severed commitments. Finding Erotica promotes improved communication skills, open-mindedness to alternative points of view and awareness of practices that help love flourish rather than limit forms of intimate expression. FE has been an encouraging resource for me personally as a prostate cancer survivor.”

For Finding Erotica, attempting to normalize diverse voices means confronting stereotypes that have kept those voices in the margins and the experience has incurred very real challenges. “People of color have been and still are hyper-sexualized,” notes Briggs. “One of the social media platforms that hosts our ‘Skin Anthology’ series shut us down recently, claiming that we violated their sex and nudity policy. When we investigated other boudoir videos on that same platform, we found them to be far more explicit than ours. What was the difference? Their videos featured white subjects, ours featured people of color. After three appeals detailing the discrepancy, we were finally reinstated. In a sense, what we must do is not just normalize diverse perspectives and confront stereotypes, but also humanize those who are too often left out of the mainstream.”

“Skin Anthology” is an engaging series of short features, released every Friday, that explore sexuality as part of being human, regardless of age, gender identity, health status or race. With discovery and learning about the infinitely interesting depths of relationship, “Skin Anthology” tackles the uninhibited spectrum of passion, vitality, and imagination across contrasting lives. Highlights include moments when subjects share how they learned about sex, how they overcame shame, embraced taboos, and reveal details of their preferences, practices, and identities for the first time.

Observe Sexual Health Month by visiting https://findingerotica.com/ and delve into their “Skin Anthology” series on any of the popular social media platforms found here on https://linktr.ee/findingerotica.

Picture for Media: Sharonette Briggs / Photo Credit: Phillip Kemp Photography: https://imagizer.imageshack.com/v2/640x480q90/923/0KwyvC.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Makeda Smith

Jazzmyne Public Relations

EMAIL: Makeda @ jazzmynepr.com

PHONE: 323 380 8819

News Source: Finding Erotica