“Finishing Touches” is the first signature product created by Task Mania to meet the emergent needs of its clients to organize both their business and their life. The product includes the details that loved ones need to know in the case of a life-altering event or death.

Organizing one’s thoughts and life details has never been so crucial as during the COVID-19 era, estate planning experts agree.

“‘Finishing Touches’ is a living document designed to close the gap between your estate plan and the details of your real life. The main purpose is to help your family in the event of a life-altering illness or sudden death.” says Bragg.

Specifically, “Finishing Touches” covers the details often omitted from wills or estate planning documents. In the document, an individual records how they want their loved ones to handle personal items, photos, social media accounts and resolve daily activities.

Bragg designed the organization tool to be useful, regardless of age or where one may be in the estate planning process.

“Finishing Touches” was designed to complement, not replace, the estate and will planning process,” Bragg says. “Individuals can use it for their own reference, as well as provide a copy to their attorney and loved ones to provide guidance as needed.”

As an introduction to the “Finishing Touches” experience, Bragg has also launched a free e-book, “Top 5 Things Not Covered In Your Will or Estate Planning.”

The e-book illustrates how some wishes fall outside the formal estate planning process. Those are usually the more personal aspects of our lives.

Ultimately, “Finishing Touches” is both product and service. Clients can choose to print the document in sections or as a whole and fill it out by hand. Or, the more electronically savvy can complete the document in its electronic format. Plus, those who need a helping hand can work with Bragg personally to complete their own “Finishing Touches” document.

“Periodically, each person with a ‘Finishing Touches’ document will get a reminder from me to update their information,” Bragg says. “Regular updates ensure that the document is up to date as a primary resource whenever needed.”

About Katrina Bragg

A recognized expert on all things administrative, Katrina Bragg is owner of Task Mania, Hendersonville, N.C., and creator of “Finishing Touches,” a living document that prioritizes your personal wishes in the event of an emergency, “Finishing Touches” helps ensure that your loved ones have the information and resources they need to honor your values and life. Get a copy of the introductory e-book, “Top 5 Things Not Covered in your Will and Estate Planning,” and learn more about the launch of the new product and service at the website: http://www.taskmania.biz/ .

