GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Finturf, a leading provider of point-of-sale financing solutions, and Energuy, the #1 contractor solution for permits and rebates, have partnered to introduce a powerful new incentive program aimed at supporting contractor success and promoting energy-efficient home improvements.



Effective immediately, contractors will receive a $75 reward for every home improvement project they finance through Finturf while utilizing Energuy’s trusted permit processing, rebate administration, or energy verification services.

This collaboration is designed to reward contractors who are committed to offering homeowners flexible and accessible financing solutions, ensuring the highest standards of code compliance and energy efficiency, enhancing project quality through verified third-party services, and streamlining complex administrative tasks with Energuy’s industry-leading support.

By combining Finturf’s robust financing technology with Energuy’s proven contractor solutions, contractors can deliver greater value to their clients—and now get rewarded for doing so.

How the program works:

Finance a home improvement project through Finturf’s platform Use Energuy’s services for permit facilitation, rebate processing, or HERS inspections Earn a $75 rebate for each eligible project

Start earning more on the work you’re already doing.

Contractors can now turn every financed home improvement project into an additional $75—just by using Energuy’s permit, rebate, or HERS services.

Sign up today at: https://finturf.com/Energuy-rebate/.

“We’re excited to partner with Energuy to create a program that not only supports contractors’ business growth but also promotes energy-efficient home improvements,” said Ed Torosyan, Chief Revenue Officer of Finturf. “This incentive is a way to thank contractors for helping homeowners access better financing and quality service.”

“By combining our expertise in permits, rebates, and energy compliance with Finturf’s best-in-class financing solutions, we are making it easier for contractors to complete projects efficiently, affordably, and with greater customer satisfaction,” said Stephanie Gorton, President of Energuy.

About Finturf:

Finturf is a premier sales tool for the financing industry, providing contractors and service providers with access to a diverse network of lenders. Offering real-time approvals and an intuitive interface, Finturf enhances the customer and sales rep experience while driving business growth for its contractors.

Learn more at: https://finturf.com/contractor/.

About Energuy:

Energuy is the #1 contractor solution for permits, rebates, and HERS verifications, partnering with HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, and home improvement professionals to simplify complex compliance work and help contractors complete jobs faster. We proudly support builders, contractors, and homeowners across the United States with permit processing, rebate administration, energy inspections, and Title 24 verifications—ensuring code compliance, energy savings, and project success.

Learn more at: https://www.energuy.com/.

