MYSTIC, Conn., May 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — First Choice Safety Solutions: Safety, Rescue, Access, Training, and Gear is proud to announce its official partnership with Petzl, a global leader in safety, fall protection, and rope access equipment, as a Petzl Technical Partner (PTP). This collaboration will significantly enhance safety training, equipment accessibility, and expert consulting services for industries where workplace safety is paramount.



Image caption: First Choice Safety Solutions Joins Petzl Technical Partner Program.

Through this strategic partnership, First Choice Safety Solutions will integrate Petzl’s world-renowned equipment into advanced, scenario-based training programs. This ensures that professionals operating in high-risk environments are equipped with top-tier safety gear and the practical skills necessary to use it effectively.

“At First Choice Safety Solutions, our mission has always been to provide companies with the knowledge and tools they need to keep their teams safe,” said Ben Ragsdale, Co-Founder. “Partnering with Petzl allows us to take this commitment to the next level, integrating industry-leading safety equipment with hands-on training to create safer work environments.”

A Partnership Focused on Safety, Training, and Innovation

Petzl has a distinguished legacy of over 50 years as an innovator in safety equipment, trusted worldwide in industries such as rope access, rescue operations, utilities, tree care, technical rescue, ski patrol, and various other work-at-height activities. As a Petzl Technical Partner, First Choice Safety Solutions will now offer:

Enhanced Training Programs : Incorporating the latest Petzl safety innovations into practical, real-world training scenarios.

: Incorporating the latest Petzl safety innovations into practical, real-world training scenarios. Expert Safety Consulting : Providing tailored advice and compliance support to enhance workplace safety cultures.

: Providing tailored advice and compliance support to enhance workplace safety cultures. Direct Access to Industry-Leading Equipment: Ensuring organizations benefit from Petzl’s durable, reliable gear designed to withstand extreme working conditions.

Advancing Safety for High-Risk Industries

First Choice Safety Solutions specializes in delivering comprehensive safety training, expert consulting, and premium equipment tailored to high-risk sectors. This partnership will significantly benefit:

Safety Managers and Team Leaders : Strengthening their strategies for risk management and accident prevention.

: Strengthening their strategies for risk management and accident prevention. Rope Access and Rescue Professionals : Accessing specialized training that integrates Petzl’s cutting-edge technologies.

: Accessing specialized training that integrates Petzl’s cutting-edge technologies. Construction and Industrial Workers: Ensuring teams are equipped with essential knowledge and gear to maximize workplace safety.

Get Started with First Choice Safety Solutions & Petzl

This strategic partnership benefits organizations looking to elevate their safety standards through advanced training, expert consulting, and premium equipment. For more information on enhancing your safety programs and Petzl equipment or enrolling in specialized training, contact First Choice Safety Solutions today.

Visit https://www.firstchoicesafetysolutions.com/first-choice-petzl-technical-partner/ or call 844.343.3277 for more details.

About First Choice Safety Solutions

Founded in 2014, First Choice Safety Solutions provides expert Safety, Rescue, Access, Training, and Gear solutions designed specifically for critical infrastructure sectors, including Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Water and Wastewater, Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Emergency Services, and Defense. The company is dedicated to enhancing safety cultures and exceeding regulatory compliance through innovative training programs, expert consulting, and industry-leading safety equipment.

About Petzl

Petzl is a global leader in technical gear and innovative solutions designed for verticality and lighting. With over 50 years of experience, Petzl supports professionals in rescue, rope access, construction, and outdoor industries through cutting-edge equipment, comprehensive training programs, and industry expertise. Learn more at https://petzlsolutions.com/.

